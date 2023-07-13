Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Elina Svitolina loses to Marketa Vondrousova in semi-finals

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments84

Marketa Vondrousova hits a serve in the Wimbledon semi-final
Marketa Vondrousova is ranked 42nd in the world and had never previously gone beyond the Wimbledon second round
Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC
Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to reach a Wimbledon women's singles final after ending Elina Svitolina's inspired run.

Vondrousova, 24, had never gone past the second round at the All England Club until this year.

But she is now one win from glory after beating Ukraine's Svitolina - also unseeded after giving birth nine months ago - in a 6-3 6-3 win.

Vondrousova will play Aryna Sabalenka or Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final.

Belarusian second seed Sabalenka meets Tunisian sixth seed Jabeur in Thursday's second semi-final, which follows on from the first match on Centre Court.

Whoever advances, it is guaranteed there will be a first-time champion at the All England Club.

"I can't really believe," said Vondrousova, who had never played on Centre Court before.

"I'm just so happy. Elina is such a fighter and also a great person. It was such a tough match."

Vondrousova ends Svitolina's stunning run

Recent history has provided a number of surprise Grand Slam finalists in the women's singles, but Vondrousova's progress is probably as big a shock as there has been at Wimbledon in the past decade.

Vondrousova, ranked 42nd in the world, admitted before the semi-final she "never thought" she could do well on grass.

Clay courts have long been considered the Czech's best surface and she has reached a major final before, losing to Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the French Open final in 2019.

But she has grown in belief during the grass-court major, cleaning out four seeded opponents before facing former world number three Svitolina.

That confidence was illustrated as she started strongly. Vondrousova targeted Svitolina's backhand and reaped the rewards with two breaks of serve in a run of three games against serve to lead 4-3.

Vondrousova's loopier forehand caused problems for Svitolina, who hits a flatter ball, and greater consistency from the baseline enabled her to break again in the ninth game to seal the set.

The run of Svitolina has been one of the storylines of the fortnight.

Not only is she coming back from giving birth to daughter Skai in October, the Ukrainian is also dealing with the emotional aspect of the war back home, which she says she has used as added motivation to win matches.

As usual, Svitolina showed her determination and will to win even when she fell 4-0 down in the second set and the match looked to be quickly running away from her.

But she clawed back one break - and then the other - providing herself with hope of a remarkable comeback.

However, Vondrousova managed to recover from her edginess to break again and held her nerve in a tense service game to secure victory.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by cathy-G, today at 15:23

    I was wrong about Matteo giving a tough fight to Carlos. So disappointing.

    Hopefully Novak will take care of the upstart and restore balance to the force.

  • Comment posted by S Ender, today at 15:22

    Everyone has personal issues, but most choose to keep it to themselves and get on with things.
    Good player but I’m glad she’s out.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:24

      S Jake replied:
      One's country being invaded is a little bit more than a 'personal issue'....

  • Comment posted by super Ayr, today at 15:22

    It was all about Elena she was going too win as if it was her right too win it

  • Comment posted by DirtyHarry, today at 15:20

    Wimbledon's love of Svitolina has nothing to do with her nationality. It's more to do with her being a new mum and a gutsy player. All of the crowd's affection will now switch to Jabuer because she's got bags of character and an underdog's fighting spirit. Bring it on!

  • Comment posted by Spurd, today at 15:19

    The comments on here are truly appalling. Moderators - please do better at filtering out bots and trolls. Or just cancel these HYSs altogether.

    • Reply posted by Jamal, today at 15:25

      Jamal replied:
      Why? Because people are saying things you don’t agree with?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:14

    I don't care about Ukraine and it is unfair how the Russians and Belarusians have been treated.

    • Reply posted by Quiet Observer, today at 15:20

      Quiet Observer replied:
      Examine your conscience

  • Comment posted by changing times, today at 15:13

    Ffp voundersoa
    Justiceforelina

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:13

    Nothing against Svitolina but, as others have already expressed, the 'I'm doing this for the people of Ukraine' platitude was wearing thin.

    • Reply posted by Pete, today at 15:21

      Pete replied:
      Try putting yourself in the same situation where innocent women and children are being murdered by an evil tyrant, and ask what would you do in that situation for your country?

  • Comment posted by Tollpuddle, today at 15:13

    Is it possible,just once,to have an interesting question in the post match intereview?
    I gasp at the rediculous questions which have obvious answers.

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 15:18

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      I know, redicilous isn’t it?

  • Comment posted by Rocko, today at 15:13

    Thank God she's out, hopefully don't have to hear about Ukraine anymore in this tournament and just enjoy the sport

    • Reply posted by Matt Brown, today at 15:20

      Matt Brown replied:
      Sorry to hear that the unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine is boring you. Isn't war hell?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:12

    No politics in sport. Czech

    • Reply posted by DeShurland, today at 15:26

      DeShurland replied:
      Ah, sweet irony.

  • Comment posted by Spurd, today at 15:11

    A wonderful run by Elina Svitolina. She's won plenty of new fans and done Ukraine proud. Hopefully her maiden Grand Slam win is not too far off!

    • Reply posted by vidic796, today at 15:13

      vidic796 replied:
      Hopefully never happens, all she will do is cry about Ukraine

  • Comment posted by Quarrel, today at 15:11

    glad unsufferable tennis player is going home

    • Reply posted by Quiet Observer, today at 15:23

      Quiet Observer replied:
      The Russians are out in force... Primed in the troll factories to fire off bile

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:09

    Wow. Looks like a certain Russian leader is laughing his head off right now

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:15

      S Jake replied:
      No doubt he'll be paying you a potato for your post.

  • Comment posted by raggedtrouseredphilanthropist, today at 15:09

    Not a good portent for Ukraine but she played well to get this far.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 15:08

    A lefty is always tricky, but Marketa will start as a massive underdog in the final. Be it Jabeur or sabalenka. Svetalina in truth never got her A game going. Nerves and the occasion may have been a factor. She's been a joy to watch though, real fighting spirit and she's done Ukraine proud.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 15:08

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Route1, today at 15:17

      Route1 replied:
      Apparently he's having mental health issues, so can't answer any questions. This now seems to be the default position for anyone who behaves inappropriately.

  • Comment posted by Liz Truss, today at 15:08

    These players are very lucky that Serena Williams is retired. She would've thrashed any of them in less than an hour.

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 15:12

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      Nah, they’d just hit it in the corners because she hasn’t been mobile for about five years.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:07

    And we are back. Why was there no comments for the matches yesterday

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 15:19

      S Jake replied:
      Probably because of people like you.

  • Comment posted by FAKE NEWS HUNTER , today at 15:05

    hahaha good karma .

Top Stories

Wimbledon 2023

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured