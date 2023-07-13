Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid have booked their place in the men's wheelchair doubles final at Wimbledon.

The British duo claimed a 7-5 6-3 semi-final victory over Martin de la Puente and Gustavo Fernandez.

Fellow Briton Lucy Shuker and Dutch partner Aniek van Koot lost 6-3 6-2 against Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen in the women's tournament.

Andy Lapthorne and Greg Slade both lost their respective wheelchair quad doubles semi-finals.

Hewett and Reid capitalised on a sluggish start by Spaniard De La Puente and Fernandez of Argentina to go 4-1 up but squandered a good position and the set was levelled up at 5-5.

A break to love swung the momentum back to the British pair and Hewett held serve to take the set.

The second set started in a topsy-turvy manner and, when serving for the match at 5-2. Hewett lost his serve to let De La Puente and Fernandez back in.

In the next game, De La Puente saved one match point, but with the pressure of a second hit long.

Hewett and Reid, who are bidding to win their fifth Wimbledon doubles title together, will face Japanese pair Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda in the final.

Meanwhile, British number one Shuker's Wimbledon dream is over for another year.

Shuker had seen her women's wheelchair singles campaign ended by doubles team-mate Van Koot in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Uniting on court 14, the pair responded immediately to conceding the first break of serve in the opening set, only for Dutch pair De Groot and Griffioen to break again for 4-2 - and go on to successfully serve out the opener.

There was to be no route back in the second set as the second seeds established a commanding 5-1 lead on their way to sealing a straight-set win.

Lapthorne and Slade bow out

Lapthorne and Donald Ramphadi of South Africa lost 6-0 6-3 to Dutch top seeds Sam Schroder and Niels Vink in the wheelchair quad semi-finals.

Denied a game in a one-sided first set, Lapthorne held his serve as he and Ramphadi backed up an early break to go 2-0 up in the second - but the duo missed another break-point chance before the Dutch pair regained control.

Vink, who knocked out British quad number one Lapthorne in the men's singles, set up match point with a delicate chip at the net and Schroder wrapped up the win with a decisive cross-court forehand.

Meanwhile, Slade also bowed out as he and American veteran David Wagner went down 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to Australian Heath Davidson and Canada's Robert Shaw.

Both pairs exchanged two breaks each before the first set went to a tie-break on court 17, but two points dropped on Slade's serve proved costly as Davidson and Shaw held their nerve.

Slade failed to recover and his serve was broken twice in the second set.