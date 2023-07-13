Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Lapthorne previously won the wheelchair quad doubles title at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2021

Great Britain's Andy Lapthorne and Greg Slade both lost their respective semi-finals in the men's wheelchair quad doubles at Wimbledon.

Lapthorne and Donald Ramphadi of South Africa lost 6-0 6-3 to Sam Schroder and Niels Vink of the Netherlands.

Slade also bowed out as he and American veteran David Wagner lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to Australian Heath Davidson and Canada's Robert Shaw.

Wheelchair doubles duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are in action later.

Lapthorne and Ramphadi were denied a game in a one-sided first set as the top seeds seized the early initiative on court 14.

Lapthorne held his serve as he and Ramphadi backed up an early break to go 2-0 up in the second set but the duo missed a break chance before the Dutch pair regained control.

Vink, who knocked out British quad number one Lapthorne in the men's singles, set up match point with a delicate chip at the net and Schroder wrapped up the win with a decisive cross-court forehand.

British number two Slade also bowed out as he and Wagner lost 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to Australian Heath Davidson and Canada's Robert Shaw in the other wheelchair quad semi-final.

A gritty first set on court 17 went to a tie-break but two points dropped on Slade's serve proved costly as Davidson and Shaw held their nerve.

Slade failed to recover and his serve was broken twice in the second set as the outcome of the match became a formality.