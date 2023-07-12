Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Great Britain's Alfie Hewett is through to the semi-finals of the men's wheelchair singles at Wimbledon after defeating Joachim Gerard in straight sets.

The British number one and second seed beat the Belgian 6-3 6-4.

Gordon Reid, the British number two, won 6-4 6-4 against Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez in his quarter-final.

However, fellow Britons Lucy Shuker, Andy Lapthorne and Gregory Slade all missed out on semi-final places.

Last year's runner-up Hewett, who is bidding for a first Wimbledon singles title, claimed six breaks of serve and conceded three as he overcame Gerard to set up a semi-final tie with Spain's Martin De La Puente.

Hewett's doubles partner Reid, who won Wimbledon alongside him in 2016, will face Japan's top seed Tokito Oda or Takuya Miki.

Elsewhere, British number one Shuker claimed the opening set in her women's wheelchair singles quarter-final against Aniek van Koot, but the 2019 champion fought back and was dominant in the next two sets to claim a 2-6 6-1 6-2 victory.

In the quad wheelchair singles, top seed Niels Vink achieved a 6-1 6-0 win over British number one Lapthorne, while Slade also fell to a straight-set defeat by Australia's Heath Davidson.