Medvedev had never made it further than the fourth round at Wimbledon

Unseeded Chris Eubanks' dream Wimbledon run came to an end with defeat by third seed Daniil Medvedev, who advances to the semi-finals.

The Russian edged the popular American in a 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 in a thrilling contest.

Medvedev has never featured in the last four at SW19 but used all his previous Grand Slam experience to seal victory.

The 27-year-old will face Carlos Alcaraz or Holger Rune on Friday for a place in the final.

With the decision made to keep the roof closed, Court One was a cacophony of noise with the sound of the ball hammering off racquets and cheers from the crowd echoing around the arena.

Eubanks was featuring in a first Grand Slam quarter-final on his debut in the Wimbledon main draw but Medvedev has never lost on Court One and his greater experience in latter stages of tournaments proved too much for the underdog.

