By Sonia Oxley BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka has now reached four Grand Slam semi-finals in a row

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka reached her fourth successive Grand Slam semi-final with a powerful display against American Madison Keys at Wimbledon.

The Belarusian, who won the Australian Open in January, was barely tested in a 6-2 6-4 victory on Court One.

Sabalenka will face either defending champion Elena Rybakina or 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur for a place in the final.

If she reaches Saturday's showpiece, she will replace Iga Swiatek as world number one.

