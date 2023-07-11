Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Naomi Osaka has won the US Open twice and the Australian Open twice

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has given birth to her first child in Los Angeles, the WTA has announced.

The 25-year-old Japanese revealed her pregnancy in January and said last month she was expecting a daughter with partner and rapper Cordae.

Former world number one Osaka last played at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022.

She won the most recent of her four majors at the Australian Open in 2021.

In April she said she wants to win gold at the Paris Olympics next year.

Osaka, who took a five-month break in 2021 after her US Open title defence ended in the third round, is now 436th in the the WTA rankings.