Vondrousova reached the final of Roland Garros in 2019 aged 19

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula once again fell short at the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam as she lost to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon.

The American led 3-1 in the final set when the contest was halted to allow the roof on Court One to be closed.

When play resumed Czech world number 42 Vondrousova fought back to seal a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory.

Vondrousova, 24, when asked how much closing the roof helped her, replied: "A lot actually."

Vondrousova, who had never made it past the second round at Wimbledon until this year, will face top seed Iga Swiatek or Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.

"I don't know what happened. It's amazing," she added.

"My best result here was the second round. I just got better. I'm just loving grass now."

Vondrousova enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks as a teenager when she reached the 2019 French Open final but this was her first quarter-final since that run.

Pegula on the other hand is a late bloomer when it comes to Grand Slam success.

The 29-year-old did not break into the top 100 until her eighth year on the WTA Tour and has lost six Grand Slam quarter-final matches in the past two years.

The two traded breaks in a tight first set but Vondrousova had the last word as Pegula saved three break points in the ninth game but succumbed after sending a forehand long.

An impressive hold to love from the unseeded player secured the first set before Pegula roared back in the second, maintaining her composure to recover some rhythm and a double-break to level proceedings.

She continued in much the same vein in the deciding set, going a break up before play was suspended with the threat of rain imminent.

But after play resumed Vondrousova won three games in a row to get back on level terms and the Court One crowd revelled in the match's quality as the two engaged in epic rallies from the baseline.

Vondrousova then took Pegula's serve again and set up four match points, securing a memorable win at the second time of asking with a volley at the net before holding her hand to her face, visibly emotional as she celebrated the feat.