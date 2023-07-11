Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Vondrousova reached the final of Roland Garros in 2019 aged 19

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula once again fell short at the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam as she lost to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon.

Czech player Vondrousova survived a comeback from the American to win 6-4 2-6 6-4 on Court One.

Vondrousova, 24, had never made it further than the second round at SW19 while Pegula has lost all six of her Grand Slam quarter-finals.

Vondrousova will face top seed Iga Swiatek or Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Vondrousova, ranked 42nd in the world, enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks as a teenager when she reached the 2019 French Open final but this was her first quarter-final since that run.

Pegula on the other hand is a late bloomer when it comes to Grand Slam success.

She did not break into the top 100 until her eighth year on the WTA Tour and all six Grand Slam quarter-final losses have come in the past two years.

