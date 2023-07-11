Wimbledon 2023 results: Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof reach men's doubles quarter-finals
Britain's Neal Skupski and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof reached the men's doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon by beating Australian pair Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.
Top seeds Skupski and Koolhof saved six set points to set up a second-set tie-break and went on to win 6-3 7-6 (7-3).
Jamie Murray and New Zealander Michael Venus are also in action later.
British duo Jonny O'Mara and Olivia Nicholls will play for a place in the mixed doubles semi-finals.
