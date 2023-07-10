Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz underlined his status as the man likeliest to stop Novak Djokovic winning another Wimbledon after beating 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round.

The 20-year-old Spaniard fought back to win 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 and reach the SW19 quarter-finals for the first time.

Alcaraz will next face Denmark's Holger Rune, who won 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Djokovic, 36, remains the man to beat after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

The Serb second seed, who cannot meet Alcaraz until the final, is aiming for a fifth successive Wimbledon title which would also see him equal Roger Federer's record of eight men's singles victories.

Alcaraz has emerged as the main challenger to Djokovic's recent dominance at the All England Club.

Having grown up on clay courts in Murcia, grass is the Spaniard's least natural surface and how quickly he has successfully adapted his game is a mark of his considerable talent.

He warmed up for Wimbledon by winning the title at Queen's in only the third grass-court event of his professional career.

The success served to increase his expectations of lifting another trophy in London this month - and so will passing his biggest test so far.

Berrettini is still one of the biggest threats on grass, even though he has been hampered by a recurring abdominal injury this year.

That menace was shown in a first set where he fought off three break points before taking Alcaraz's serve for a 5-3 lead and serving out the opener.

"I knew it was going to be really tough - Matteo is a great player," said Alcaraz.

"It is not easy to come back after losing the first set, but I knew I would have my chances.

"I had to stay focused, that's something I am working on, to not lose my mind."

Alcaraz's speed and athleticism meant he was able to soak up the Italian's huge serves and groundstrokes, turning defence into attack with his own power from the baseline.

A single break of serve was enough to secure the second set before Alcaraz ramped up the intensity in the third.

The US Open champion broke to move 3-1 ahead and, as a result, the pressure forced Berrettini into more errors as he looked to blast his way back into the match.

With his second serve also under scrutiny, Berrettini lost serve again to hand over the set and it led to him pleading with umpire John Blom for the roof to be closed because of fading light.

The Italian said his game was "suffering" with the increasing darkness and there was a short break as the match moved indoors under the lights.

Both players comfortably held serve in the opening seven games, until Alcaraz pounced to break and serve out the match in the following game.

Now he faces Rune - another 20-year-old who he has known since they played junior tournaments as 12-year-olds - in the first Wimbledon men's quarter-final between two players under the age of 21.

Asked about his reaction to reaching the last eight, Alcaraz said: "It is something I really wanted.

"I came in with that goal to get into the quarter-finals. Now I'm looking for more.

"It is my dream to win this title one day. I hope to reach that dream this year."