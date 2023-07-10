Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz underlined his status as the man likeliest to stop Novak Djokovic winning another Wimbledon after beating 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round.

The 20-year-old Spaniard fought back to win 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 and reach the SW19 quarter-finals for the first time.

Alcaraz will next face Denmark's Holger Rune, who won 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Djokovic, 36, remains the man to beat after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

The Serb second seed, who cannot meet Alcaraz until the final, is aiming for a fifth successive Wimbledon title which would also see him equal Roger Federer's record of eight men's singles victories.

More to follow.