Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Christopher Eubanks' relationship with grass-court tennis this summer can neatly be summed up by a popular meme.

How it started: lamenting grass as the "stupidest" surface in the sport.

How it's going: describing it as his "best friend" after moving into the Wimbledon last eight.

Late bloomer Eubanks knocked out Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday, reaching a first Grand Slam quarter-final on his debut in the Wimbledon main draw.

"I feel I'm living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane," said the 27-year-old American.

"I've tried to block everything out and focus on the next match. But as cliched as it sounds, it's surreal, it's unbelievable. I can't believe this."

Eubanks' fortunes on the grass have completely changed following a text exchange with former world number one Kim Clijsters, who gave him advice on how to succeed.

After losing in the second round of an ATP Challenger in Surbiton last month, he sent a WhatsApp message to Clijsters.

"Kim! Grass is the stupidest surface to play tennis on," he wrote.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Clijsters, who twice reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, responded with reassurance and a key recommendation - more footwork drills.

The transformation since has been incredible. Eubanks went on to win a title in Mallorca - on the main ATP Tour - and has continued his hot streak at the All England Club.

He has won nine matches in a row on the grass and will rise into the top 40 of the world rankings, having never previously cracked the top 100 until April.

Asked about his now famous "stupid surface" comment, he smiled and said: "Those words will never come out of my mouth for the rest of my career.

"Grass and I had a strained relationship over the years. Right now I think it's my best friend."

Eubanks feeling like an honorary Brit

The surface has won over Eubanks. The charming American has also won over the Wimbledon crowd.

After knocking out British number Cameron Norrie in the second round, Eubanks received a warm ovation on Court One and there was a rocking atmosphere as he shocked Tsitsipas on Court Two.

Fans have quickly warmed to his game, personality and backstory.

The 6ft 7in player's serve is the bedrock of his success, winning 89% of his service games and hitting a tournament-high 85 aces so far, and it is backed up by thunderous groundstrokes.

Eubanks has hit a higher percentage of winners than any other player in the men's draw, with 26% of his shots ending up beating his opponents.

Norrie, a semi-finalist last year, said Eubanks sent "absolute rockets" down the court.

Smiles are often missing as the pressure of top-level sport takes it toll, but Eubanks has further endeared himself by showing he is having fun on the court.

He is an entertainer who likes to gee up the crowd, cupping his ear for more noise against Tsitsipas and thanking the fans at the end by making a heart sign with his fingers.

Eubanks admitted the support made him feel like an honorary Brit.

"The fans here have really, really been behind me," said Eubanks, who faces Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"Even in my match against Cam, obviously I knew going into it it was going to be a tough atmosphere. The crowd, rightfully so, wanted Cam to win and backed him.

"I felt like when I had good moments, they applauded, and they enjoyed good-quality tennis. Since then they've really, really gotten behind me.

"I hope they come out in the quarter-finals and show me a little bit more support."

How Gauff and Osaka have instilled confidence

Feeding off the energy of the crowd was perhaps something he learned playing in the American college system.

A long-time university player, Eubanks competed for Georgia Tech and is one of many current professionals - including Norrie - who has come through this pathway.

The Atlanta-born player was introduced to tennis by his dad, who is a Baptist minister, putting a racquet in his hand and says he feels "extremely fortunate" to have grown up in a city which has a strong tennis pedigree.

After beating Tsitsipas, he hailed the support of good friend Coco Gauff - who was also born in Atlanta and cheered him on from courtside - and others from the city, including Serena Williams' former hitting partner Jarmere Jenkins.

Jenkins' brother Jermaine, who used to coach Naomi Osaka, was also highlighted as an influence, while Eubanks also said conversations with the Japanese four-time major champion had helped him improve.

"Coco and Naomi have been saying for a long time that they feel like I belong at this level," added Eubanks, who is playing in only his ninth Grand Slam main draw.

"For a long time I questioned whether or not I was consistent enough to play at this level.

"I knew I could come out in any match and maybe light it up, cause some guys some trouble.

"I don't know if I really believed I could put it together match after match after match against quality opponents.

"That's something Coco has been telling me for a long time. Naomi even says the same thing. That's been the main thing of just reinforcing and instilling confidence."