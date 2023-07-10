Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Bains and Lumsden's best result at Wimbledon until now was last year when they reached the second round

Britain will have a women's doubles pair in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time since 1983 after Naiktha Bains and Maia Lumsden secured their place on Monday.

The duo beat Slovakian pair Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

In the men's doubles, Britain's Neal Skupski and Dutch team-mate Wesley Koolhof won to reach the third round.

Later, Briton Jamie Murray plays mixed doubles with partner Taylor Townsend.

British pair Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury are also seeking to reach the quarter-finals when they face Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan.

Watson reached the women's doubles quarter-finals in 2018 with German partner Tatjana Maria, but the last time Britain had a women's doubles partnership in the quarter-finals was with Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs in 1983.

"I guess it puts it in perspective, doesn't it? That's something we didn't know," said Bains. "It feels surreal to be honest."

Wildcards Bains and Lumsden, both 25, had already caused an upset in the first round, defeating 11th seeds Anna Danilina and Xu Yifan before downing Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera, two players who were seeded in the singles draw, in two hours and 36 minutes.

The pair will hope to continue their unexpected run by beating Czech team Miriam Kolodziejova and Marketa Vondrousova or third seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter in the last eight.

Lumsden feared her tennis career might have been ended by long Covid.

"During it, I didn't think I was going to get back playing sport," the Scot said of coronavirus, which she contracted in October 2020.

"That was like a year where I couldn't really do any exercise.

"I never really thought I would get back to playing professionally, so it's obviously unbelievable that I have got back to it now and I'm very grateful that I can."

Top men's seeds Skupski and Koolhof, who are yet to win a Grand Slam together, beat Australian pair Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

Skupski and American partner Desirae Krawczyk's Wimbledon title defence in the mixed doubles is already over after they lost to Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan in the opening round.

The Liverpudlian has only gone beyond the third round once in men's doubles, at Wimbledon in 2017, but is highly fancied this year with Koolhof after the duo reached a first Grand Slam final last year and were semi-finalists at Queen's.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday lost their second-round match 7-5 6-3 to India's Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden.

Fellow Britons Connor Thomson and Toby Samuel are also out at the same stage following a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) defeat by France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez.