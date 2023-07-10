Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's Wimbledon run ended in controversy after she was docked a point for throwing her racquet.

The qualifier, who had already been warned for hurling her racquet after losing the second set, received a point penalty that gave Madison Keys match point in their fourth-round encounter.

Andreeva saved that point but went on to lose 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

"I didn't throw the racquet, I slid," she protested to the umpire.

She did not shake hands with umpire Julie Kjendlie as she left court two in a hurry having previously enthralled fans by her brilliant displays on the big stage.

The Russian had been two games from victory in the second set - leading 4-1 - before 25th seed Keys tightened up on her errors to take it to a tie-break, which she won.

Andreeva, who hit her leg out of frustration repeatedly in a previous match, could not hide her emotions again at missing out on a golden opportunity and threw her racquet towards her bag.

She then appeared to throw it again when Keys had brought up deuce at 5-2 in the third set, which earned her a second warning and an automatic point penalty, which gave the American match point.

She had been running to retrieve a deep ball to her right and appeared to lose her footing, touching the grass with her left hand before her right arm came over the top and the racquet hit the ground with force.

The Russian walked over to the umpire's chair to plead her case, saying: "Do you understand what you are doing? I didn't throw the racquet. I slid. It's the wrong decision. I slid and then I fell."

But the decision stood and Andreeva could not get off the court fast enough, giving a quick handshake to Keys before heading straight off.

Last month, the Russian received a code violation in her French Open third-round loss to Coco Gauff when she thumped a ball into the crowd and it hit a spectator. Andreeva acknowledged at the time it had been a "really stupid move" by her as it could have resulted in a default if it had been deemed by the umpire to be more serious.

Andreeva had been seeking to become the youngest player since Anna Kournikova in 1997 to make the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Keys, meanwhile, is into her second Wimbledon quarter-final, having made the same stage in 2015, and the 28-year-old will take on the winner of Monday's fourth-round match between Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.