Mirra Andreeva reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam in just her fourth tour-level event

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's Wimbledon run ended in controversy after she was docked a point for throwing her racquet.

The qualifier, who had already been warned for hurling her racquet after losing the second set, received a point penalty that gave Madison Keys match point in their fourth-round encounter.

Andreeva saved that point but went on to lose 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

"I didn't throw the racquet, I slipped," she protested to the umpire.

The Russian had been two games from victory in the second set before 25th seed Keys tightened up on her errors to set up a quarter-final against second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

More to follow.