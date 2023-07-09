Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Victoria Azarenka left Court One to the sound of booing after her defeat by Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka was booed off the court after her Wimbledon defeat by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina had said beforehand that, in line with what she and other Ukrainians have done since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there would be no handshake.

Azarenka, who wore dark glasses to her news conference, said "it wasn't fair" she had been booed when she had been "respectful" over Svitolina's decision.

"What should I have done? Stayed and waited?" she asked reporters.

Svitolina won the match 2-6 6-4 7-6 (11-9) to reach the quarter-finals.

