Novak Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals by completing victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz when the pair returned to finish on Monday.

Djokovic was leading by two sets when they were forced off court on Sunday night because of the 11pm curfew.

The Serb, going for a record-equalling eighth men's title, dropped the third but won 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-4.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the last eight for the first time as Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka retired.

Medvedev will face unseeded American Christopher Eubanks - the surprise package of the men's draw - in the last eight after he beat Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller.

Eubanks, who knocked out British number one Cameron Norrie in the third round, caused another shock with a 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory.

Djokovic through despite 'feeling miserable'

Djokovic, 36, has been unbeatable at the All England Club in recent years, winning the men's title at the past four Championships and not losing a completed match here since retiring injured in 2016.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's progress this year had been smooth until facing Hurkacz, not dropping a set in his opening three matches.

A below-par start from the Serb on Monday changed that.

Both players had again dominated serve in a third set which looked likely to go to another tie-break - until 17th seed Hurkacz, who famously beat Roger Federer in the Swiss great's final match at Wimbledon in 2021, broke to reduce the deficit.

Djokovic looked slightly rattled at the end of the set, gesturing to his team as he searched for answers.

Like he has done so many times in his glittering career, Djokovic found them in the fourth.

When the huge-serving Hurkacz began misfiring in the seventh game, Djokovic swarmed over his second serve and converted a third break point.

Now back in the groove, he twice held to love to seal victory and will face Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev in his 14th quarter-final at Wimbledon.

"I don't recall the last time I felt this miserable in returning games thanks to Hubert's powerful and accurate serves," said Djokovic, who has not been beaten on Centre Court since the 2013 final against Andy Murray.

"It is one of the best serves in the word and is hard to read.

"It was not really an enjoyable match for me, this match could have gone either way."

Medvedev loving life on Court One

Russia's Medvedev was already in command, having won the opening two sets 6-4 6-2, when Lehecka decided to quit after struggling with blisters on his feet.

Medvedev said he "honestly did not know" how badly 21-year-old Lehecka was hampered.

"I saw his movement was a little bit restricted, but the way he struck the ball, I thought it was not going to cause him too much trouble," he said.

"Of course I feel sorry for Jiri because, in the fourth round of Wimbledon, to get hurt is not easy."

Medvedev has now reached at least the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments

Most of the 27-year-old former world number one's success has come on hard courts, notably when he won his first major title at the 2021 US Open.

Grass courts have been his least successful surface in recent years, leading to Medvedev saying before the tournament he was hoping to change his fortunes.

Playing on Court One at the All England Club has helped - this victory means he continues to have never lost there.

"The thing is it's my fifth Wimbledon and I was not very successful but I've never lost on Court One," he said.

"So I feel sorry that probably for the quarters I'm going to play on Centre Court. I'm like, can I just continue here? I love it.

"I'm really happy and looking forward to my next match. Hopefully I can give 100%."