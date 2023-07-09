Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jonny O'Mara is now part of Andy Murray's coaching team

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Jonny O'Mara says joining Andy Murray's coaching team is "such a good opportunity".

O'Mara, 28, assisted Murray at Wimbledon and also competed in the men's doubles, with a mixed doubles campaign to complete.

Murray was knocked out of the men's singles at the second-round stage by Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic five-set match.

"I've enjoyed working with him the last few weeks," O'Mara told BBC Scotland.

"It's such a good opportunity to work with Andy. Obviously, being from Scotland, growing up with watching Andy with what he's achieved, it's a difficult opportunity to say no to.

"It's been an absolute privilege to see him up close and to see the levels he goes to to put himself out there. He's playing a great level.

"What that means for my tennis, I'm not sure. I'm still young, so I wouldn't say it's the end, but it probably feels like a bit of a promotion."

After the loss to Tsitsipas, Murray indicated he was unsure he had the motivation for a Wimbledon return.

However, O'Mara commented: "I don't think there'll be many people inside the top 40 thinking about retiring."