Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray and Venus went out of the French Open in the third round and Australian Open in the second round

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Jamie Murray doubled up with a pair of hard-fought wins at Wimbledon on Sunday alongside partners Michael Venus and Taylor Townsend.

Murray and Venus, the men's doubles 13th seeds, beat Austrians Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 to reach the third round.

Hours later, Murray and Townsend edged a thrilling second-set tie-break to beat Nicole Melichar and Jan Zielinski 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (15-13) in the first round of the mixed.

British mixed pair Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury also went through to the last 16 after resuming their match against American Nathaniel Lammons and Mexican Giuliana Olmos.

After only one game was possible on Saturday, Watson and Salisbury triumphed 6-2 6-4 on Sunday.

In the women's doubles, Britain's Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains moved into the last 16 with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Poland's Magda Linette and American Bernarda Pera.

Murray and New Zealander Venus are in pursuit of a first Grand Slam title having teamed up at the start of the year.

After winning tournaments in Dallas, Banja Luka and Geneva they are yet to replicate that success in a Grand Slam, suffering early exits at the Australian Open and French Open.

Against the Austrian pair on the Wimbledon grass, Murray and Venus were boosted by the backing of the Briton's home crowd but struggled to make an impact on their opponents' serve with two of the three sets ending in a tie-break.

They finally found the pivotal moment with an emphatic break to love in the eighth game of the deciding set, roaring at each other in delight before holding to love to seal victory.

Murray reached the men's doubles final at SW19 in 2015 with John Peers, and Venus got to the same stage with Raven Klaasen in 2018, but neither lifted the trophy.

Over a distinguished career, 37-year-old Murray has won seven Grand Slam titles - two in men's doubles alongside Bruno Soares and five in mixed.

Murray teamed up with American Townsend for the 2023 Australian and French Opens, reaching the quarter-final and second round respectively.

The pair took a dominant first-set lead against Melichar and Zielinski but had to overcome a mammoth tie-break in the second as both teams kept each other in touching distance.

Townsend's powerful serving and Murray's nifty net-play complemented each other and the duo lapped up the crowd's appreciation after setting up a last-16 tie against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Salvadorian Marcelo Arevalo.

Murray and Townsend did press ups after the match as punishment for missed serves

British pair Liam Broady and Jonny O'Mara fell at the first hurdle against Portugal's Francisco Cabral and Brazil's Rafael Matos, losing 7-5 6-4.

British women's singles number one Katie Boulter and Australian boyfriend Alex de Minaur went out of the mixed doubles after an entertaining match against China's Xu Yifan and Belgian Joran Vliegen, losing 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-2).

Meanwhile, Briton Lloyd Glasspool and French partner Nicolas Mahut also lost, suffering a second-round 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-7) defeat by Dutch player David Pel and American Reese Stalder.

Men's singles fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who continues his campaign in that event on Monday, was knocked out of the doubles alongside brother Petros early on Sunday.

The siblings were beaten 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-2 by French teenagers Arthur Fils and Luca Van Asschein a first-round match that had rolled over from Saturday because of rain.

The Greek had been scheduled to play in the mixed doubles with Spanish girlfriend Paula Badosa but she pulled out because of a back injury.