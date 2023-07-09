Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Murray and Venus went out of the French Open in the third round and Australian Open in the second round

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Britain's Jamie Murray and New Zealander Michael Venus continued their quest for a first Grand Slam title together with victory over Austrian pair Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler.

The 13th seeds edged the Wimbledon debutants 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

An emphatic break to love late in the deciding set was the difference in a tight second-round contest.

Later, Briton Katie Boulter and her Australian boyfriend Alex de Minaur are due in mixed doubles action.

British pair Liam Broady and Jonny O'Mara play their opener against Portugal's Francisco Cabral and Brazil's Rafael Matos.

Murray will be in action again later on Sunday with American mixed doubles partner Taylor Townsend, while British duo Heather Watson and Joe Salisbury resume their match against American Nathaniel Lammons and Mexican Giuliana Olmos after it was suspended following just one game on Saturday.

Murray and Venus only teamed up earlier this year and have won tournaments in Dallas, Banja Luka and Geneva but have yet to replicate that success in a Grand Slam, suffering early exits at the French Open and Australian Open.

Over a distinguished career, the 37-year-old Murray has won seven Grand Slam titles in all - two in men's doubles alongside Bruno Soares and five in mixed.

Against the Austrian pair on the Wimbledon grass, he and Venus were boosted by the backing of Murray's home crowd but struggled to make an impact on their opponents' serve with two of the three sets ending in a tie-break.

Murray and Venus finally found the pivotal moment with an emphatic break to love in the eighth game of the deciding set, roaring at each other in delight before holding to love to seal victory.

Murray reached the men's doubles final at SW19 in 2015 with John Peers, and Venus got to the same stage with Raven Klaasen in 2018, but neither lifted the trophy.

In the women's doubles, Britain's Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains moved into the last 16 with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Poland's Magda Linette and American Bernarda Pera.

Men's singles fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who continues his campaign in that event on Monday against American Christopher Eubanks, was knocked out of the doubles alongside brother Petros early on Sunday.

The siblings were beaten 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-2 by French teenagers Arthur Fils and Luca Van Assche after the match rolled over from Saturday because of rain.