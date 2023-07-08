Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Carlos Alcaraz beats Nicolas Jarry to reach last 16

By Michael Emons & Amy LofthouseBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

World number one Carlos Alcaraz held off a spirited challenge from 25th seed Nicolas Jarry to move into the last 16 - and match his best Wimbledon run.

The 20-year-old Spaniard won a four-set thriller 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 7-5 on Centre Court in an absorbing third-round tie that took almost four hours.

Alcaraz will now play either 19th seed Alexander Zverev of Germany or 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Elsewhere, third seed Daniil Medvedev defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, playing for the fifth successive day after beating Andy Murray on Friday in a match that began on Thursday, gained victory over Serbia's Laslo Djere.

Tsitsipas won 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 and will meet unseeded American Chris Eubanks, who won three tie-breaks to overcome Australia's Chris O'Connell.

"To play here, it's something I dreamed of probably when I started playing tennis," US Open champion Alcaraz said.

"This is something special and the most beautiful court I've faced and I would like to be back here."

Carlos Alcaraz smiling
Carlos Alcaraz also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2022, losing to Italy's Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz, who had not lost a set in his opening two rounds, made a fine start, breaking Jarry's serve in the seventh game of the match.

But his Chilean opponent, enjoying his best run at Wimbledon having won just one of his four matches here in previous years, gained an early break and had another opportunity to make it 4-0 but could not convert.

However, it did not prove costly as the 6ft 6in Jarry, with an excellent serve regularly at the 130mph mark, took the tie-break to level the match.

The match began under the roof and tournament rules meant it then had to stay closed despite the hot and sweaty conditions, with a number of spectators repeatedly using handheld fans in an attempt to keep cool.

Alcaraz instantly got back on track in the third set, producing some excellent passing shots and also showing his skill and technique with some delicate drop shots as he broke in the fourth game to go two sets to one ahead.

But the fourth did not go entirely to plan as the big-serving Jarry led 3-0 and 4-2, although Alcaraz fought back to seal a memorable win against the 27-year-old.

Medvedev sees off Fucsovics challenge

Third seed Medvedev is at his most comfortable on hard courts but said after the second round that, while he is not totally at home on the grass, he is "knocking on the door".

He immediately struggled on serve against Fucsovics, a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist who is more dangerous than his world number 67 ranking implies.

His serve was exceptional in the first set, with Medvedev often standing back by the line judges to receive, and an early break was enough to help him clinch the opener 6-4.

However, Medvedev responded quickly, breaking Fucsovics to love on his way to levelling the match, before starting the third set with an immediate break of serve.

With Fucsovics battling a foot problem as the match slipped over the three-hour mark, Medvedev was able to serve out victory in clinical fashion, taking the fourth set 6-4 to reach the fourth round for just the second time.

Medvedev will face Jiri Lehecka in the last 16 after the player from the Czech Republic eliminated American 16th seed Tommy Paul, winning a five-set encounter that lasted four hours, four minutes.

Sports stars pack out Royal Box

Beth Mead (left) and Leah Williamson
Footballers Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, who helped England win the Women's Euros last year, were among the sports stars in the Royal Box on Centre Court

As is tradition on the opening Saturday of Wimbledon, the Royal Box on Centre Court was packed with sporting stars past and present.

Former BBC presenter and French Open winner Sue Barker was there, as were ex-Wimbledon champions Stefan Edberg, Jan Kodes and Billie Jean King, along with 1968 finalist Judy Dalton and America's five-time doubles champion Rosie Casals.

Elsewhere, four members of the Lionesses squad that won football's Euro 2022 last year - Leah Williamson, Jill Scott, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead - were present, as well as former England captain Gary Lineker.

Horse racing legend AP McCoy, five-time Olympic rowing gold medallist Steve Redgrave, England cricketer Sam Curran, Scottish athlete Eilish McColgan and gymnasts Joe Fraser and Jessica Gadirova were also in attendance.

AP McCoy and Steve Redgrave
Former jockey AP McCoy and Olympic gold medallist Steve Redgrave were at Wimbledon on Saturday

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by betterthanthar, today at 20:41

    As centre court and court 1 play doesn’t begin until 1:30 I don’t understand why when it’s raining unfinished games from outer courts can’t be finished on these covered courts from 11 am til 1:30

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 20:53

      Y0U replied:
      The bbc are paying them £60m a year so they get to decide who plays on what court and when.

  • Comment posted by Mr Castles, today at 20:37

    I know I’m old and crabby but this fist pumping after every point really annoys me. Plus, do they really have to take 3 or 4 balls before they serve and examine them to pick the best two? They get changed every 6 or so games, how worn can they get?

    • Reply posted by Arnsroad, today at 20:49

      Arnsroad replied:
      That why you are not a tennis player.

  • Comment posted by cathy-G, today at 20:35

    Matteo is looking good. Glad to see him coming back after all the health issues. Berrettini is a solid top 10 even top 5 player at his best. Hope he gets there. To all those Carlos fawnboys crying about tough draw with Jarry and Chardy LOL Berrettini will be next

    • Reply posted by Arnsroad, today at 20:51

      Arnsroad replied:
      Boring

  • Comment posted by Oedipus Rex, today at 20:31

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by head dromedary, today at 20:33

      head dromedary replied:
      'Fucsovics, the Big-Serving Hungarian' (as he was described) - what a calling-card that would be!

  • Comment posted by leon, today at 20:29

    On top of loving Alcaraz’s game and attitude, I also love how riled up he gets the Djokovic trolls on Twitter (and here). They can’t stand the fact that someone has already come along and is further advanced at 20 than their man ever was. He already has 10 times the love that Djokovic craves too. He was great today, and I’m hoping he makes the final

    • Reply posted by TurtlePower, today at 20:33

      TurtlePower replied:
      Makes the final, and wins the final please!

  • Comment posted by saxi, today at 20:26

    Working class priced out of attending many sporting events :(

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 20:29

      JimmyC replied:
      “Working class” used to be able to afford to go to Wimbledon, did they?

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 20:25

    No 1 court is an ice rink. They should have got the routine sorted by now.

    A hint of rain, players off, umpire's chair away, covers on. Roof closing takes quite a few minutes. Then covers off let the court breathe.

    • Reply posted by head dromedary, today at 20:29

      head dromedary replied:
      The roof should be closed if there is any likelihood of rain in the forecast. If you wait till it starts then - as events have shown - it's too late, you are in for farcical delays.

  • Comment posted by head dromedary, today at 20:25

    I heard McEnroe said something mean about Jarry. Was it that he looks like John C Reilly's surly overgrown teenager character in Step Brothers?

  • Comment posted by StokieD, today at 20:20

    Just no more Andrew Castle please….
    He totally ruins Wimbledon every year.
    Remember back in his “playing” days…. Round Two, commentary by Andrew Castle

  • Comment posted by Rodber, today at 20:19

    I'm not 100% keen on this elitist class biz of wearing suits and sitting in royal boxes. I like Roland Garros, purely egalitarian and everyone is welcome. Smart casual code. It is also better designed with more logic. And the clay surface does not quickly deteriorate like grass.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 20:22

      JimmyC replied:
      Fairly harmless bit of tradition. Only a problem if you’re invited to the royal box and don’t want to dress smart. Wouldn’t worry about it. Just enjoy the tennis instead of getting so upset about nothing

  • Comment posted by mellow , today at 20:16

    Listening to the over-the-top sychophantic hyped radio commentary all afternoon on five live coverage of the match you would have thought Rafa...oops!...I mean Alcaraz had won his 23rd grand slam title this year and was going for his 24th...just saying.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 19:54

    When rain is in the forecast why on earth isn't the roof left closed all the time? It's disruptive for players to have to stop and start. And it shows zero respect for spectators who are deprived of tennis to watch.

    • Reply posted by head dromedary, today at 20:23

      head dromedary replied:
      Yeah, it's unbelievable how incompetently they have handled that. You'd never believe it was an even generation hundreds of millions.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 19:52

    Chris Eubank is a lot taller than I remember.

    • Reply posted by arcturus62, today at 20:21

      arcturus62 replied:
      Yeah I thought that also. I see his dress sense has improved and he is far more eloquent.

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 19:41

    Nicolas Jarry comes from Chile

    hence his name is pronounced harry not jarry. This is basic

    Would prefer they're a bit better with Alcaraz as wll. Not Alcaraz but Alcarath

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 19:54

      JimmyC replied:
      Great. Thanks

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 19:32

    Great win for Alcatraz.could become the 1st Mexican to win a Grand Slam.
    Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by Allchie, today at 19:46

      Allchie replied:
      He's Spanish and you spelt his name incorrectly but agree only a matter of time before he wins a GS.

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 19:18

    Great match and well played by both players. The real goat Grigor Dimitrov is currently beating Tiafoe and playing god level again, it could be his year at last!

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 19:32

      cathy-G replied:
      Oh yeah the GOAT Dimitrov. Baby Fed. I guess that makes Carlos Baby Dimitrov.

      Each a great GOAT than the other GoTG - GREATEST OF THE GOATS, Roger, Gregory, Carlos. It is a herd now

  • Comment posted by cathy-G, today at 19:17

    Love Rune. A bit like Novak. Constantly booed by the uneducated biased crowds and he ignores them and wins. Awesome kid.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 19:55

      JimmyC replied:
      Anyone who doesn’t like your favourite players is deemed to be uneducated and biased? Yawn

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 19:16

    The bbc seem obsessed about this Al Catraz bloke.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 19:55

      cathy-G replied:
      He is the chosen one. The prophets foretold his story. Already a GOAT at 17. Might as well cancel all slams for the next 20 years and hand him the trophies and prize money (with 25% growing pie on an annual basis)

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 19:06

    What a superb match. I don't think I'll see a better one this Wimbledon, and that includes in the final. It had absolutely everything, huge variety of shot, twists and turns, and it was played in exactly the right sportsmanlike spirit. Alcaraz was outstanding, but kudos to Nicolas Jarry too; it takes two to make a classic like that, and he gave it everything. Well done both men!

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 19:37

      cathy-G replied:
      Equally match players hence a good entertaining match. Final won't be as good because one of them aka the Serbian will be so much superior. Ask GoAT Carlos about the French semi

