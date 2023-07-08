Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Katie Boulter loses to Elena Rybakina

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter was aiming to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time
Katie Boulter's bid to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time ended quickly as she was outclassed by defending champion Elena Rybakina.

The British number one was the final home player left in the singles draws, but lost 6-1 6-1 in just 57 minutes.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina, seeded third, showed why she is heavily tipped to retain her title in a powerful display.

The 24-year-old dominated with her first serve and broke Boulter five times to move into the fourth round.

Rybakina, who had faced question marks about her level after recently being debilitated by a virus, will face Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the quarter-finals.

It was a difficult defeat for 26-year-old Boulter to digest and she looked dejected as she gave a muted thanks to the Centre Court crowd for their support when she departed.

When the dust settles, she will reflect on an encouraging British grass-court season which she hopes will be the springboard to greater consistency across the tour.

With her aggressive and flat groundstrokes suiting the grass courts, Boulter has thrived on the surface this year with a first WTA title at the Nottingham Open last month that lifted her to a career-high ranking of 77th in the world.

The Briton was able to replicate that level in her first two matches at the All England Club, hitting winners and serving strongly to beat Australia's Daria Saville and Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.

Stepping up in class against an opponent of Rybakina's calibre was always likely to be difficult.

Rybakina quickly found her rhythm and that spelt trouble for Boulter, who was unable to make a dent on her opponent's serve before being broken herself in the fourth game.

Boulter's style suits playing on the slicker grass courts. But Rybakina was able to soak up the pressure and quickly impose herself.

That sapped Boulter's confidence and quietened the home crowd, who were primed to create a boisterous atmosphere under the Centre Court lights.

The players only walked on to court at 20:48 BST after slow progress on Saturday, leading to thoughts they might not beat the 23:00 curfew set to stop the day's play at the All England Club.

When Rybakina sealed the opening set after 26 minutes with a second-serve ace, there seemed little threat of that being an issue.

The British fans tried their best to raise Boulter's spirits at the start of the second set, but it quickly followed the same pattern as the first.

Rybakina's pace of ball continued to take time away from the world number 89, who was unable to stem the flow of errors as she valiantly tried to stop the rot.

There was no mercy from Rybakina. She won the final four games to earn a 13th successive win at Wimbledon and underline why she is one of the women to beat.

  • Comment posted by James_Band, today at 22:06

    "Vulnerable" defending champion wins 6-1 6-1

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 22:05

    Embarrassing, the commentators making excuses for poor Katie and her injury problems. Then claiming that it was a one off that Rybakina was playing so well. The difference was a top level WTA player against a Challenger level player and it showed.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 22:17

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Yeah it's funny, because they were all on about Rybakina's respiratory illness prior to Wimbledon and how she was perhaps low on match fitness and practice. She's showing them, that's for sure. Can't see beyond her winning it this year again. Sabalenka gets too unfocused at times, and Swiatek still hasn't cracked grass yet. A lot can happen in week two however.

  • Comment posted by Jamal, today at 22:03

    Hold on. I thought Elena was vulnerable? That’s what the BBC told me.

    More British embarrassment. And the the disrespect to Elena Rybakina is astounding.

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 22:00

    Lets be honest Rybakina was always winning this one. It's the commentators that made it out like she ever had hope.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:19

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      And if the commentators had said it would be an easy Rybakina win, you'd doubtless have moaned that they were "talking Britain down" or whatever.

      God forbid people be optimistic and have some hope, because SleepPoster will be there to rub it in your face afterwards.

  • Comment posted by OAT, today at 22:00

    'Vulnerable' Rybakina was the headline on the BBC tennis page earlier today.
    Really,

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 22:03

    Katie lost to the current Wimbledon champion. Not her fault everyone went a bit bonkers predicting she could win.

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 22:22

      rjaggar replied:
      Everyone didn't include me. I predicted Rybakina would win easily and was proven correct. No job for me at the BBC!!

  • Comment posted by Alexander, today at 22:13

    At the last minute one of the commentators says that Katie hasn't beaten anyone higher than 99 in the world in her recent run! Trying to manage our expectations. This is never mentioned prior to the match. Katie had no hope really. Shame. Not her fault.

    • Reply posted by bazzer321, today at 22:35

      bazzer321 replied:
      I got more information in that 2 minutes before she lost, then the rest of the coverage! Also spotted the scoreboard on court said she’s never qualified for any other slam… she’s just about in the top hundred. Do something of note, and don’t hype her up. Rybakina was disrespected, bbc and Claire balding are rubbish at commentating on tennis. Why do you think McEnroe won’t go near these games?

  • Comment posted by js1973, today at 22:02

    Completely outclassed. At least we know where British tennis stands

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No British singles player in the second week at Wimbledon. Now thats humiliating

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 22:04

    That was a complete hammering. Rybakina had just way too much power for Katie Boulter to handle.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 21:58

    Rybakina is in another league to Katie. She knew that but today probably realised that gulf is bigger than the commentators thought and said it is.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 22:00

      SleepPoster replied:
      Spot on. Blown away comes to mine.

  • Comment posted by jofford, today at 22:04

    Firstly, well done to Katie Boulter for getting through to the 3rd round. Her defeat to Rybakina was however, one of the most one-sided games I can remember watching and highlights the lack of depth in the woman's game.

    • Reply posted by TurtlePower, today at 22:08

      TurtlePower replied:
      There's plenty of depth in women's tennis. It highlighted the lack of ability in British tennis players.

  • Comment posted by Rodber, today at 22:11

    Ouch. Painful to watch.
    Still, Katie did well to come this far. The press and TV hype up every British player far too much. Expectations become unrealistic.

  • Comment posted by Over2, today at 22:08

    Can we just remember that she has won a 250 tournament and made the last 32 of a Grand Slam. How many of the 100's of professional tennis players would love to be in that position. Perhaps we should show a little respect for what she has achieved.

    • Reply posted by I Leanedover, today at 22:11

      I Leanedover replied:
      That's a rather tragic record of achievement!

  • Comment posted by kiliwig, today at 22:09

    Absolutely outclassed and nowhere near the level required. All that funding and all the Brits out in a few days - pathetic! Until tennis changes their elitist model it’ll be doomed to failure. Luckily Murray didn’t come up through that same model…

    • Reply posted by The Analog Kid, today at 22:12

      The Analog Kid replied:
      It’s been the same for the last 40 years too. The LTA talks a good game but are clueless.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 22:00

    Boulter just got more battered than one of Andy Murray’s mars bars

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 22:05

      SleepPoster replied:
      Boulter knows a thing or two about getting bullied. Rybakina is an absolute battering ram aint she.

  • Comment posted by Roddy Peepa, today at 22:11

    There could have been 2 Katie Boulters on the court today and it would have made no difference. Just too good.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 22:18

      S Jake replied:
      Yeah, Rybakina was outstanding. Boulter tried hard, but was simply outgunned.

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 22:11

    If this had been boxing it would have been stopped after the first set! 🎾

  • Comment posted by Gobber51, today at 22:09

    Sadly the fact that none of the British women are in the world's top 100 is a fair indication of the huge gulf between them and the best players. Boulter, Burrage, Dart, Swan and Watson are miles away from competing at the highest level. And will we ever see Raducanu competing again? - three operations are a lot to come back from.

    • Reply posted by Over2, today at 22:11

      Over2 replied:
      Incorrect. Katie Boulter is in the Top 100 and will be joined by Burrage

  • Comment posted by Wingnut, today at 22:08

    The commentators will have us believe that this is the best Rybakina has ever played. Sorry to say Boulter was just not at that level. Why don't these commentators call it as it is and not patronise the hell out of the losing Brit.

  • Comment posted by Diogeues, today at 22:15

    Don't know why the British 'pundits' do ot to themselves. Rybakina is in a different league, unfortunately.

