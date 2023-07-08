Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Katie Boulter loses to Elena Rybakina

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter hits a volley
Katie Boulter was aiming to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time
Katie Boulter's bid to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time ended quickly as she was outclassed by defending champion Elena Rybakina.

The British number one was the final home player left in the singles draws, but lost 6-1 6-1 in just 57 minutes.

Kazakhstan's Rybakina, seeded third, showed why she is heavily tipped to retain her title in a powerful display.

The 23-year-old dominated with her first serve and broke Boulter five times to move into the fourth round.

Rybakina, who had faced question marks about level after recently being debilitated by a virus, will face Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the quarter-finals.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by gb901, today at 22:05

    Losing one and one: that's pretty pathetic!

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 22:05

    Embarrassing, the commentators making excuses for poor Katie and her injury problems. Then claiming that it was a one off that Rybakina was playing so well. The difference was a top level WTA player against a Challenger level player and it showed.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 22:05

    But, but, but Rybakina was vulnerable according to the bias BBC?! The ‘mitigating’ commentary by the BEEB was utterly embarrassing. Boulter was literally played off the court & in less than an hour. The gap between the two was an absolute chasm. Boulter tried her, albeit limited, best but as with the men the gulf shows how woefully British player are developed.

  • Comment posted by jofford, today at 22:04

    Firstly, well done to Katie Boulter for getting through to the 3rd round. Her defeat to Rybakina was however, one of the most one-sided games I can remember watching and highlights the lack of depth in the woman's game.

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 22:04

    That was a complete hammering. Rybakina had just way too much power for Katie Boulter to handle.

  • Comment posted by wainui, today at 22:04

    Not exactly a nail-biter, another plucky Brit hits the dust

  • Comment posted by Rekite4, today at 22:03

    Britain's Boulter Shot! Never mind there's always year

  • Comment posted by Jamal, today at 22:03

    Hold on. I thought Elena was vulnerable? That’s what the BBC told me.

    More British embarrassment. And the the disrespect to Elena Rybakina is astounding.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 22:03

    Katie lost to the current Wimbledon champion. Not her fault everyone went a bit bonkers predicting she could win.

  • Comment posted by JonnyD, today at 22:03

    Why didn't the match commentator mention how poor Katie's first serve was instead of bragging up the Russian all the time.

    • Reply posted by OAT, today at 22:05

      OAT replied:
      She is not Russian at all.

  • Comment posted by js1973, today at 22:02

    Completely outclassed. At least we know where British tennis stands

  • Comment posted by jonnybanana, today at 22:01

    Embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by cathy-G, today at 22:01

    What a mismatch! Katie wished she were on another planet. Poor girl

  • Comment posted by OAT, today at 22:00

    'Vulnerable' Rybakina was the headline on the BBC tennis page earlier today.
    Really,

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 22:04

      Graham replied:
      That was Anne Keothavong - Katie's GB captain !!! What a numpty.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 22:00

    Boulter just got more battered than one of Andy Murray’s mars bars

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 22:05

      SleepPoster replied:
      Boulter knows a thing or two about getting bullied. Rybakina is an absolute battering ram aint she.

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 22:00

    Lets be honest Rybakina was always winning this one. It's the commentators that made it out like she ever had hope.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 21:59

    It is so sad that Boulter is the best British women’s tennis have at the moment it makes me wonder why they give all these British women wild cards, just to be humiliated like Kathy Boulter has been tonight

    • Reply posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 22:03

      Jingler and Mingler replied:
      You can't even get her name right. It's Katie, not Kathy.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 21:59

    Completely out of her depth.

    40 love, on your serve and you lose the game ?

    To slink off the course without any interaction with the crowd ?

    Poor show Boulder.

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 22:00

      So dew replied:
      Or Boulter for that matter.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 21:58

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 21:58

    Rybakina is in another league to Katie. She knew that but today probably realised that gulf is bigger than the commentators thought and said it is.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 22:00

      SleepPoster replied:
      Spot on. Blown away comes to mine.

