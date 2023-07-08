Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 and reached the final of the Australian Open in 2019

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova is through to the fourth round of Wimbledon for only the second time since winning the title in 2014.

The Czech ninth seed beat Serbian qualifier Natalija Stevanovic 6-3 7-5.

Following a rain delay at SW19, the Czech player came through a tight second set to seal victory.

British number one Katie Boulter plays defending champion Elena Rybakina later on Saturday, with Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur also in action.

Kvitova last reached the fourth round in 2019 but arrived this year in good form, having won the Berlin Open in the build-up.

She took a dominant first-set lead before Stevanovic fought back in the second, with the qualifier leading 5-4 just as the rain arrived and the covers went on at the All England Club.

Stevanovic had already caused an upset in the first round, having beaten 18th seed Karolina Pliskova, but Kvitova kept her nerve well.

She broke to love when play resumed before serving out the match and setting up a meeting with either Jabeur or Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who play later on day six.

Meanwhile, Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia progressed to the fourth round at SW19 for the first time with a 6-2 6-2 win over Romanian 37th seed Sorana Cirstea, sealing victory minutes before the rain came.