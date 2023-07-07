Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Andy Murray struggling for motivation after second-round exit

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

comments44

Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray unsure about Wimbledon future after loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas
Whenever Andy Murray waves goodbye to Centre Court these days, nobody can confidently predict if it will be the last time or not.

In the hours after another disheartening defeat in the second round at Wimbledon, even the 36-year-old was unsure.

At the start of the 10th anniversary of Murray's iconic first title at the All England Club, when he ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's singles champion, there was hope.

The hope was that he could complete a memorable win over Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and earn his most notable victory at a Grand Slam since having career-saving hip surgery in 2019.

By the end, the former world number one questioned whether all the effort, pain and sacrifice of trying to go deep at Wimbledon is worth repeating.

Asked if he was confident of returning next year, Murray said: "I don't know. Motivation is obviously a big thing.

"Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this doesn't necessarily help with that."

Murray cut a forlorn figure as he spoke to journalists, looking incredibly downbeat as he dissected his five-set defeat by 24-year-old Tsitsipas.

The scene was nothing new. Revealing raw emotion after difficult defeats at the place where he puts the greatest emphasis on winning has been common in the past few years.

In 2021, Murray said he needed to weigh up "if all the hard work is worth it" after an encouraging run was ended by Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

In 2022, an equally-despondent Murray also questioned his future after suffering his earliest exit at Wimbledon at the hands of American John Isner in the second round.

This year, for all the bullish talk in the build-up, the tournament ended with the same result.

"Losing in the second round, I don't find that motivating, it's not why I put all of the work in," Murray said.

"It's similar to last year, I guess. I had a long think about things, spoke to my family, and decided to keep on going.

"I'm unbelievably disappointed and upset now. Maybe I will feel different in a few days but right now it doesn't feel good."

This summer, Murray has channelled all his efforts into a deep run at the place where he has won two of his three major titles.

That is what makes the disappointment even harder to take.

Murray decided to skip the clay-court French Open, preferring instead to start his preparations on the British grass on which he thrives.

Dropping down to the ATP Challenger Tour - the level below the main tour - led to title wins in Surbiton and Nottingham.

Murray suffered a chastening defeat against Alex de Minaur when he made the step up in class at Queen's. No panic, he insisted.

But, crucially, it meant he missed out on a seeding and left him open to the prospect of facing one of the highest-ranked players in the first two rounds.

The draw threw up a potential second-round match against Tsitsipas, a two-time major finalist tipped to win one of the sport's biggest prizes sooner rather than later.

When that highly anticipated meeting panned out, Murray stepped up to the occasion - as he regularly does on the big stage - and showed glimpses of his best.

It was testament to his performance that Tsitsipas had to produce his best display on grass in a long time to pull through.

Not even that could soften the blow for Murray, who knows he can still mix it with the world's best.

"I certainly can. It's clear based on how the match went. There was only a few points in it," he said.

"But it's not just about winning the odd match against them really. To have a run at these tournaments, you need multiple, multiple wins in a row. I've not done that."

Murray is not the type of player to rush into any major decisions and his love for the game is evident by the depths from which he has recovered to continue playing.

Tim Henman, Murray's former Davis Cup team-mate and long-time friend, believes the Scot will reflect more positively when "the dust is settled".

"Andy has got a wise head on slightly older shoulders now and he is absolutely right not to commit to anything," he said.

"He will reflect on how much effort he has put in this year. He dropped down levels to play in Challenger events and to win two on grass. That emphasises the hunger and desire.

"That desire still burns bright and I really hope there is more to come for Andy."

  • Comment posted by rekop12386, today at 01:04

    will be fine if he stops accepting wildcards for any tournaments and taking from young players. he's earned enough.

  • Comment posted by bazza711, today at 01:04

    Although there was no realistic chance of him going past the quarter-finals, just getting to the second week would have felt like a mini-victory. Looking back at the 4th set, he was 15-30 up at 5-5 and had he challenged one that was called out, it would have been successful and left him at 15-40. He won the next point anyway, which would have won him the game and had him serving for the match.

  • Comment posted by beeryswine, today at 01:03

    Retire multi millionaire enjoy your family

  • Comment posted by Bonamai, today at 00:57

    Retire? Why should he retire when, like Venus Williams, slams are happy to grant him a Wildcard and pay him what is, effectively, a decent “appearance” fee. £55,000 this year for turning up; a bonus that he was drawn against another Brit.

    Will he ever win Wimbledon (or any other slam) again … NO, but the bottom line is that he is a professional sportsman just earning a living.

  • Comment posted by SoggyKnickers, today at 00:56

    Yes would be hard to find motivation when you're a has-been and cannot even make the second week.

  • Comment posted by johninjapan, today at 00:47

    Keep going to the US hard court season and US Open.
    After that ... will be a good indicator ... of where he is.
    A single loss doesn't mean it's over ...

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:46

    It is tough on any sportsman to retire with so many years left afterwards, especially when one loves the sport as he does.

    He may not have been quite as good as Federer, Djokovic or Nadal but he was not far off until his hip problem surfaced.

    When he does go we will miss him, but not forget his wonderful accomplishments. Not bad for the first Brit after having to wait 77 years.

  • Comment posted by IAINW, today at 00:43

    Murray says he's disappointed to go out in the 2nd round but he was playing the 5th seed. He has to be realistic. With his injury he is 2nd fav against a top 10 player as the result showed. Talk about line calls, there was one of Murrays returns which was out but Tsistipas returned it and so couldn't challenge.

    • Reply posted by marvellous, today at 01:07

      marvellous replied:
      If the match had continued on the first day he possibly would have won as he was on top and Stefanos was losing his composure. It was always unlikely that he would have bested a 5th seed two days in a row.

  • Comment posted by AvengersEndgame, today at 00:43

    You have to wonder if there will ever be another British winner at Wimbledon. When I say British I mean British and not Norrie and the German bloke and countless others who ain’t British. Might as well give the title to Novak, looks like he could dominate for some years to come. Not sure about Wimbledon this year, just seems to be missing something in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 00:35

    Please retire... For real this time.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 00:44

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      We wish u would

  • Comment posted by simmo673, today at 00:33

    Oh well, nevermind, bye then. Anyway into more important things…

  • Comment posted by Hugh55, today at 00:32

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by JS, today at 00:34

      JS replied:
      Inaccurate and ableist, nice one

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 00:30

    Much better than Novax

    • Reply posted by Razzak, today at 00:38

      Razzak replied:
      Except out of the two only one of them is still in the tournament...

  • Comment posted by Sports fan, today at 00:25

    Murray loves being a tennis pro so he will keep playing for at least 2 more seasons if his body holds up.

    Shame he couldn’t continue his night match due to Merton Councils ridiculous curfew!!

    • Reply posted by Republican, today at 00:29

      Republican replied:
      Same for both players

  • Comment posted by kozoo, today at 00:25

    The script writers were busy weaving a tale of a last hurrah on Wednesday night. The Indian summer we all hoped might be possible. And then came the curfew....

    Thanks for the memories Sir Andy.

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 00:24

    A tough loss where he came so close to beating another top 10 player
    Terrific performance considering all he has been through but hard to take after previously being world number 1.

    Without question the greatest British tennis player ever and in a small group that have a claim as our greatest ever sportsperson

    Well played Sir Andy

    We hope to see you back next year

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 00:23

    Still played a great match. Positives to take out of it.

  • Comment posted by blobvilla, today at 00:22

    Brave and a great performance in many ways but it’s only a more uphill battle from here. What you’ve achieved in the game is amazing. Retire. No one who he’s not some horrible bitter person (often found in these commentary things) would begrudge you a happy retirement. You have achieved way more than most in the game. Tines up imo. There are worse things.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 00:21

    He still gets the best support even though he’s past his best, says a lot, mon the muzza

