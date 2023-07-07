Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie beaten

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Andy Murray waves to the Wimbledon crowd
Former world number one Murray won the Wimbledon title in 2013 and 2016
Andy Murray's hopes of a fine Wimbledon victory on the 10th anniversary of his 2013 title win were ended by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two.

Stalled by Wimbledon's 11pm curfew on Thursday, the Briton lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 on Friday.

Murray had not beaten a SW19 opponent ranked as high as the Greek since his iconic win over Novak Djokovic in 2013.

Shortly before Murray's loss, British number one Cameron Norrie fell 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-7 (3-7) to Christopher Eubanks.

Murray, 36, and Norrie, 27, were considered the nation's best hopes of success in the men's singles and their defeats dampened the spirits of the home fans at the All England Club.

Their exits leave British number five Liam Broady, who is playing Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round, as the sole home representative in the men's singles.

On Saturday, British women's number one Katie Boulter also has the chance to reach the fourth round when she plays defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Murray makes Tsitsipas 'work extra hard'

When Murray's captivating clash under the Centre Court lights against Tsitsipas was suspended on Thursday, the Scot had just sealed a two-sets-to-one lead in front of a partisan home crowd.

Who the break benefitted - Murray after a painful looking fall, or Tsitsipas after momentum swung away from him - was debatable.

The delay did provide the opportunity for the romantics to dream. Murray returned on Friday aiming to earn his biggest win by ranking since the 2013 final, 10 years to the day and at the scene of the defining moment of his career.

The realists felt the rest might suit Tsitsipas better. The 24-year-old, like he did in the first two sets on Thursday, produced another serving masterclass and did not face a break point as he turned around the deficit.

Asked if the 18-hour gap benefitted him, Tsitsipas said: "It did not help me that much. You are dealing with a lot of things.

"You are dealing with Andy Murray at the other side of the net. He can make it a marathon and I had to work extra hard.

"My legs are sore - he made me run left and right, up and down for how many hours."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Gary Howard, today at 18:40

    I'm sure he'd play better if he didn't spend so much time moaning at his box.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:47

      cathy-G replied:
      He was not

      He has a right to express his views and emotions.

      Too bad some people want fake PR emotions of the two also rans

  • Comment posted by Tacitus, today at 18:33

    Murray had a day off but Tsitsipas finished a 5 -setter at nearly 8 pm against Thiem on Wednesday, then started this match with Murray yesterday. Well deserved, Tsitsipas! (And why do the Wimbledon schedulers always favour Murray?)

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:42

      cathy-G replied:
      The only champ these islands had in a century. Who should they favor? Roger? Norrie? The latter got dumped by an unknown Eubanks. Not sure if Norrie managed to get some body hits

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 18:32

    Back to being Scottish then....

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:39

      cathy-G replied:
      Unfortunately

      All about what have you done for me lately.

  • Comment posted by Mando, today at 18:30

    Murray played well. Tsitsipas spoke highly of him. Tough match for both. Not easy for Tsitsipas, but managed the game well

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:44

      cathy-G replied:
      Exactly !

      Well said

      Tough match, great players both. Played their hearts out.

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 18:42

    Maybe he would do better if he didn't complain so much.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 18:30

    Glad he’s out. The constant moaning to his box and shouting was pathetic. Screamed out in pain when he slipped last night and gets straight back up. Embarrassing. As Roy Keane would say - baby.

    • Reply posted by frabruce, today at 18:54

      frabruce replied:
      tennis players should be seen and not heard. Point penalty every time they make any vocal utterance i say !

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 18:41

    Hopefully Mr Zero Charisma will do us all a favour and retire. Had a gut full of listening to the droning drivel of this has been.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:48

      cathy-G replied:
      He is no Novak but he was far better than the PR puppet also rans

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:31

    Eubank must be so proud. One son followed him into boxing, the other a promising tennis player. Bit more imagination with the naming wouldn't go amiss though Chris.

    • Reply posted by TonyH, today at 18:56

      TonyH replied:
      Presume that Eubank comment is supposed to be funny? Maybe try for a job as a scriptwriter . . . jolly good luck on that evidence.

  • Comment posted by Zircon, today at 18:34

    Dour personality plus melodramatic celebration and relentless hype spoil it for me

    • Reply posted by Mrsmith2022, today at 18:41

      Mrsmith2022 replied:
      THose 3 grand slams, and 3 Olympic golds, and 1 silver does that still grate with you that he won them,

  • Comment posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 18:39

    And Murray claims he's the one of the best on grass 🤣

    • Reply posted by HasuP, today at 18:48

      HasuP replied:
      was

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 18:41

    BBC more upset than any viewer 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 18:34

    Thank goodness. No more Murray, Murray, Murray on the news.

  • Comment posted by KENSCOUSIN, today at 18:44

    That's buggered up the BBC plans for next week.

  • Comment posted by TheMouse, today at 18:33

    Outstanding form from ‘one of the best grass court players in the world’. One win in the last two tournaments, and that was against a non-qualifier, no-hoper who froze on centre court!!

    • Reply posted by Ubertoaster, today at 18:42

      Ubertoaster replied:
      Won the previous two tournaments (challengers) though.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 18:31

    So no more hitting the ground with his racket and constantly moaning up to his coaches? He will be sorely missed over the next week or so....

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:34

      SleepPoster replied:
      Kim has to listen to it evry night

  • Comment posted by Alexis Texas, today at 18:51

    Andy, you’re still our champion

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 19:01

      William Munny replied:
      ahhh, the home counties Karens with nothing else in their lives except SW19 for 2 weeks of the year.

  • Comment posted by Nickp, today at 18:49

    Some of the comments on here are pathetic. Murray is the best tennis player this country has prodiued in decades - probably ever - and he has suffered some terrible setbacks which would have knocked others out. He is still competing and working hard. People who have nothing but negative commenrs should hide behind their sofas and cry like the feeble, child-like cowards they are.

    • Reply posted by Nickp, today at 18:51

      Nickp replied:
      sorry for the poor typing...

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 18:29

    Oh dear, the BBC and Wimbledon committee will all be wearing black armbands tomorrow after their beloved Murray gets knocked out

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 18:44

    Great...glad to see the back of him.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 18:29

    Consistent petulance, fist pumping his opponents unforced errors....Good riddance.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:46

      cathy-G replied:
      Nadal is not playing. Who are we talking about?

