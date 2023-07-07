Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie beaten

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments57

Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Andy Murray's hopes of a fine Wimbledon victory on the 10th anniversary of his 2013 title win were ended by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two.

Stalled by Wimbledon's 11pm curfew on Thursday, the Briton lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 on Friday.

Murray had not beaten a SW19 opponent ranked as high as the Greek since his iconic win over Novak Djokovic in 2013.

Shortly before Murray's loss, British number one Cameron Norrie fell 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-7 (3-7) to Christopher Eubanks.

Murray, 36, and Norrie, 27, were considered the nation's best hopes of success in the men's singles and their defeats dampened the spirits of the home fans at the All England Club.

Their exits leave British number five Liam Broady, who is playing Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round, as the sole home representative in the men's singles.

On Saturday, British women's number one Katie Boulter also has the chance to reach the fourth round when she plays defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

More to follow.

54 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:32

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 18:32

    Back to being Scottish then....

  • Comment posted by stonemike, today at 18:32

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by David Mckinnon , today at 18:32

    😂😂

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 18:32

    the slam starts once the british diddy players bandwagon ends

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:31

    Eubank must be so proud. One son followed him into boxing, the other a promising tennis player. Bit more imagination with the naming wouldn't go amiss though Chris.

  • Comment posted by Elmo, today at 18:31

    Tsitsipas got lucky the match didn't carry on last night...

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 18:31

    Retire Andy you’ve nothing to prove, only doing damage to yourself. Live life now.

  • Comment posted by ihq, today at 18:31

    oh dear , he now going to have to face his mum

  • Comment posted by Stuart Miles, today at 18:31

    Another crap display by British players at Wimbledon. Millions of £ invested by the LTA into coaching
    Murray has been a stalwart & magnificent ambassador for British Tennis , apart from him ?
    Elitist sport ?

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 18:31

    I thought Murray was apparently "one of the best players in the world" ?

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 18:31

    So no more hitting the ground with his racket and constantly moaning up to his coaches? He will be sorely missed over the next week or so....

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:31

    Really hope this isn’t the last time that we see Andy Murray in action on Centre Court, but the reality is that that day is definitely getting closer.
    Really think that the suspension in play last night worked in favour of Tsitsipas, as the momentum was with Andy and you would have fancied him to see the match out.
    Credit to the 5th seed, though, as he played solidly this afternoon.

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 18:32

      paul replied:
      Why does he get on the centre court with his seeding ranking ???

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 18:30

    Glad he’s out. The constant moaning to his box and shouting was pathetic. Screamed out in pain when he slipped last night and gets straight back up. Embarrassing. As Roy Keane would say - baby.

  • Comment posted by Terrier_fan, today at 18:30

    Please just retire - you’ve had an outstanding career but you need to hang your racquet up before you do yourself a serious injury.

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 18:30

    Fabulous news.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:32

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

  • Comment posted by Itneverenteredmymind, today at 18:30

    Thanks Stefanos.

  • Comment posted by m123, today at 18:30

    Hardly a surprise.

  • Comment posted by Mando, today at 18:30

    Murray played well. Tsitsipas spoke highly of him. Tough match for both. Not easy for Tsitsipas, but managed the game well

  • Comment posted by Blind Haze, today at 18:30

    Go on, Tim!

