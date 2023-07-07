Wimbledon 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie beaten
Andy Murray's hopes of a fine Wimbledon victory on the 10th anniversary of his 2013 title win were ended by fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round two.
Stalled by Wimbledon's 11pm curfew on Thursday, the Briton lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 on Friday.
Murray had not beaten a SW19 opponent ranked as high as the Greek since his iconic win over Novak Djokovic in 2013.
Shortly before Murray's loss, British number one Cameron Norrie fell 3-6 6-3 2-6 6-7 (3-7) to Christopher Eubanks.
Murray, 36, and Norrie, 27, were considered the nation's best hopes of success in the men's singles and their defeats dampened the spirits of the home fans at the All England Club.
Their exits leave British number five Liam Broady, who is playing Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round, as the sole home representative in the men's singles.
On Saturday, British women's number one Katie Boulter also has the chance to reach the fourth round when she plays defending champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.
