Andy Murray is aiming for his 200th win at a Grand Slam which would make him only the eighth man to achieve the feat

Andy Murray dazzled under the Wimbledon lights again as he led Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a Centre Court thriller stopped by a 23:00 BST curfew.

Britain's Murray is ranked 40th but showed his pedigree on the SW19 grass to lead 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

The second-round match was stopped at 22:39 BST because of the restrictions put in place by the local council.

Murray, who has regularly played late in recent years, and Tsitsipas will resume a captivating contest on Friday.

The pair will return to Centre Court after Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz plays France's Alexandre Muller in the first match starting at 13:30 BST.

Moments after 36-year-old Murray had wrapped up the third set, tournament referee Gerry Armstrong walked onto the court and discussed stopping play for the night with each player.

Murray, who screamed out as he fell just before serving out for the lead, seemed to ask why they were being forced off.

Tsitsipas, 24, quickly packed his bags and seemed happy to have the opportunity to reset.

More to follow.