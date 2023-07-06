Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray (right) and Michael Venus have won ATP titles in Dallas, Banja Luka and Geneva this season

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Britain's Jamie Murray and New Zealander Michael Venus began their bid for a maiden Wimbledon men's doubles title with victory over Albano Olivetti and David Vega Hernandez.

The 13th seeds beat the French-Spanish pairing 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Murray reached the final in 2015 with John Peers, and Venus got to the same stage with Raven Klaasen in 2018, but neither man lifted the trophy.

They will face Austria's Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler next.

Also in the men's doubles, the British pairing of Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson claimed a 7-5 6-3 win over Argentine Pedro Cachin and Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

Another home hopeful duo, Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday, won their opener 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 against Sweden's Andre Goransson and Japan's Ben McLachlan.

In the women's doubles, Britons Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains claimed a 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (11-9) first-round win over 11th seeds Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and China's Xu Yifan.

However, wildcards Jodie Burrage - who reached the second round in singles - and Emily Appleton lost 6-3 6-4 to Russia's Yana Sizikova and Kimberley Zimmermann of Belgium.