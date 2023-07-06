Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson are ranked first in the US college circuit

Connor Thomson described it as "unreal" as he and Toby Samuel announced their arrival on the world doubles stage with a Grand Slam debut win at Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old Scot and his 20-year-old English partner beat Pedro Cachin (Argentina) and Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) 7-5 6-3.

Thomson is the son of Rangers football coach Malky.

"It was a packed court, mum and dad were there, our university coach was there" he told BBC Scotland.

"And to do it with the team-mate I played with the past year is something special. The atmosphere was amazing."

Thomson and Samuel, of University of South Carolina, finished ranked number one on the United States college circuit, with the Scot 17th in singles and his partner 10th.

But Thomson realises that they will be "underdogs" whoever they face. They next take on either number five seeds Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) or French pair Gregoire Barrere and Quentin Halys.

"I am just trying to take it day by day and just enjoy it," the Scot said.

Jamie Murray and New Zealand partner Michael Venus, the 13th seeds, later defeated Albano Olivetti (France) and David Vega Hernández (Spain) 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Thomson revealed that his fellow Scot "has been a massive help for me".

"Over the past month, he's been there for us and I've been asking him for advice here and there and I've done a few sessions with him," he said.

The British doubles success came on the day when unseeded Liam Broady caused an upset by beating world number four Casper Rudd in five sets, while British number one Katie Boulter set up a meeting with defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Former world number one Andy Murray would later give fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas a run for his money too, leading two sets to one before play was suspended.

"To be part of the success is amazing and I want to keep pushing it and see how far we can go," Thomson added. "Hopefully we can do our bit and start kicking on a bit."