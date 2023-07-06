Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Elena Rybakina beats injured Alize Cornet; Svitolina and Andreeva also win

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached the third round with a laboured victory over an injury-hampered Alize Cornet.

Kazakh Rybakina took the opener but was battling in a tight second set before France's Cornet fell heavily and badly injured her already-strapped right leg.

Cornet continued after receiving treatment but Rybakina came through 6-2 7-6 (7-2).

Rybakina will face Britain's Katie Boulter in her next match.

Cornet, ranked 74th in the world, has a history of causing upsets at SW19, having beaten Serena Williams in the third round in 2014 and ended world number one Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak last year.

But from the outset the 33-year-old looked uncomfortable against world number three Rybakina, slapping her thighs, crying out and kicking the ball away in frustration.

Rybakina took the opening set in 26 minutes, with Cornet winning just one point against her opponent's exquisite serve.

Momentum shifted in the second set as both players held serve and Rybakina ran into some frustrations of her own, missing an easy smash-volley and sending simple shots sailing out of bounds.

Rybakina saved five break points in an epic game at 5-5 before Cornet's fall, with the Kazakh immediately crossing the court to check on her opponent as the medical team rushed over.

A medical time-out was called after which, much to the surprise of the sympathetic Centre Court crowd, Cornet hobbled back out to the baseline, ultimately forcing a tie-break despite struggling to move.

Rybakina was able to exploit Cornet's lack of movement to race away with the breaker before the two shared a warm handshake at the end of the match.

Andreeva 'too shy' to talk to Murray

Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva came through three rounds of qualifying to reach the Wimbledon main draw

Teenager Mirra Andreeva, playing her first senior grass-court tournament, advanced to the third round when Czech 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova retired trailing 6-3 4-0.

The 16-year-old Andreeva, who reached the third round at Roland Garros last month, came through qualifying to reach the main draw, having never played on grass before.

Andreeva previously credited Britain's Andy Murray for inspiring her to win the first Grand Slam match of her career in Paris.

"I met Andy Murray here. But I'm too shy to talk to him," she said on Thursday.

"When I see him, I try to leave the facility super quick just to not to talk to him because I'm super shy."

Andreeva, who will either play Russian compatriot Anastasia Potapova or fellow qualifier Kaja Juvan next, said she hopes to play on Centre Court if she makes a deep run at SW19.

"Before I would be definitely scared to play on the Centre Court, but now I want to play on the court with tribunes," she said.

"If maybe the supervisors will see this press conference, I will tell straightaway I want to play on the court with tribunes."

What else happened on day four?

Dangerous Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina beat Belgian 28th seed Elise Mertens 6-1 1-6 6-1 in a match of contrasting sets to reach the third round, despite being hampered by an eye problem in the second set.

The 28-year-old 2019 Wimbledon semi-finalist will face 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin in the third round after the American qualifier eased past China's Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-3 on Thursday.

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula secured a comprehensive 6-1 6-4 second-round win over Spain's Cristina Bucsa, while fifth seed Caroline Garcia survived a scare to beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 3-6 6-4 7-6 (10-6).

Another Ukrainian, Anhelina Kalinina, also won after waiting an extra two days to play her first-round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro because of rain delays at the All England Club. The 6-4 6-3 outcome made it worth the wait for Kalinina.

Czech 16th seed Karolina Muchova suffered a shock first-round exit to Jule Niemeier after sustaining a leg injury when she fell in the deciding set, going down 6-4 5-7 6-1 to the German, who is ranked 87 places below her.

There were comeback victories for Croatian 20th seed Donna Vekic, who surged from a set and 5-2 behind to beat American Sloane Stephens 6-4 7-5 6-4, and Swiss 14th seed Belinda Bencic, who overcame American Danielle Collins 3-6 6-4 7-6 (10-2).

An emotional Anett Kontaveit played her last singles match as the former world number two suffered a 6-1 6-2 second-round defeat by Czech player Marie Bouzkova, but she will play in the mixed doubles alongside Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori before she retires aged 27.

Two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka advanced to round three with a 6-3 6-0 victory over Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, while former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu won her delayed first-round match against Anna Bondar 6-3 3-6 6-2.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:05

    Rybakina had her great moments, but it really sucks to see a classy player have to battle injury the way Alizé Cornet had to today. It's always the nicest human beings who have the worst luck, and I am just sad for Cornet. Hope to see her next year at Wimbledon and to see her get to the QF at least. Cornet deserves it.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 21:00

    It's a pity Coronet got injured. Could've been a close call for Ribenaka.

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 20:27

    Exactly Rybakina was an absolute mess in the game Cornet got injured 2nd set !!!
    Ridiculous, I'd even argue she was partly at fault for the injury with what was it 11/12 deuces, mainly down to her own unforced errors !
    I suspect her coaching team will give her a real telling off and practice courts tomorrow.
    Anyway, hope Cornet gets well soon and is back for a 17th year at Wimbledon !

    • Reply posted by King Gabe, today at 20:31

      King Gabe replied:
      Yeah I don't think the Wimbledon champion needs a keyboard warrior's opionions...

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 20:22

    Like Rybakina's tennis. Yes she made a lot of mistakes today but conducts herself well on court. Classy player.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 20:17

    Rybakina was a pack of nerves in the second set producing 40 unforced errors overall in the match. Incomprehensible considering how the first set had gone. Boulter match should be interesting as both hit deep. Rybakina has been given a horrible draw where the bottom half as got all the favourites. No. 1 in the top half is not a favourite - she has yet to improve on grass.

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 20:05

    I know my tennis and I’ve never heard of these players.

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 21:21

      Travaller replied:
      You probably don't know your tennis. Most of these players are quite well known, but there are a lot of good female players at the moment, so it is excusable to have missed one or two and inexcusable to have missed all of them.

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 19:59

    This is like a HYS about, excuse me what's the subject? If you want to back Rybakina, you'll probably get better odds now. I've never seen such a mixture of good, bad and awful in that endless service game. She might even give Katie Boulter a couple of games.

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 19:17

    Rybakina is so good to watch, so much power in her shots and no grunting/shrieking.

  • Comment posted by Cate53, today at 18:59

    Some terrific matches today on the women’s side, with some of the favoured players losing. Muchova hasn’t played since the RG final and was a little rusty before the slip. Krejcikova also injured. Ostapenko who won Birmingham lost. Sad to see Kontaveit lose and end her career. VEKIC!! Just watching Cornet make Rybakina work on centre! Best of all NO RAIN! (Or protestors ..yet!)

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 21:15

      Travaller replied:
      It was a shame that Cornet was injured, that was not a one-sided game at that point. Rybakina was the favourite, but I would have liked to see the game played out. It was great to see that Rybakina's first thought was immediately for her injured fellow tennis player.

  • Comment posted by Gatlands Ghostee, today at 18:20

    Murray will have his hands full against big Tsits

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 16:49

    Katie Boulter has just got through to the third round good on her but she was playing a woman 10 places below her so it was a good win next round is gonna be tough that could be the reigning champion she apply

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 21:09

      Travaller replied:
      That is a somewhat incoherent post by your former standards, was this evening's walk via the pub? Cheers mate, but you are missing the Murray match. Katie Boulter's next round match is against Sabalenka and will be tough, yes. Liam Broady's next match is likely to be tough too, but Broady showed his determination in a five set game and Shapovalov has been known to falter in longer matches.

  • Comment posted by pimbo, today at 16:18

    Broady-Ruud unwatchable, so dire. Then I switched to Stephens-Vekic. Worse.
    Quick, to Saudi, to get even more unwarranted money there!

  • Comment posted by Mrsmith2022, today at 16:17

    So they had better security, to stop the mean just stop oil protestors, but they still got in.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 20:35

      S Jake replied:
      The better security was effective at making it hard for regular fans to get in, though.

  • Comment posted by soccerteur, today at 16:08

    Where are the tennis fans? Half empty court one right now and was also earlier in the week.

  • Comment posted by HopeAndGlory, today at 15:50

    Still awaiting a match between a Ukraine and Russian/Ally. Nice to see so many Uke's getting through. Hopefully the appalling crowd booing Svitolina in Paris while the Russian player stood at the net to provoke it, is not repeated. Respect the fact that there is a war and its not appropriate to be shaking hands. Kenin's parents were wise enough to get out.

    • Reply posted by PlayNicely, today at 15:59

      PlayNicely replied:
      HopeandGlory? You have neither. Typical war mongering from a keyboard hero.

  • Comment posted by meu, today at 15:49

    She didn’t put up muchova fight

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 20:40

      S Jake replied:
      She did in the second set.

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 15:48

    So why exactly are the BBC not losing their minds over Andreeva like they did for Gauff?

    Retirement or not beating Krejcikova is more impressive than a well past her best Venus who changes direction about as well as a canal boat, and that's on top of all Andreeva's other good wins so far this season.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 15:24

    Svitolina v Kenin should be good!

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 16:22

      Travaller replied:
      Both players are better than their current rankings would suggest.

  • Comment posted by citygourmande, today at 14:51

    "Svitolina's win against Niemeier" - Svitolina won against Mertens. Please update.

  • Comment posted by cathy-G, today at 14:50

    Hope Svitolina can go far. Such a delightful young lady. And a great boost to her nation. Wishing her all the best

    • Reply posted by King Gabe, today at 15:05

      King Gabe replied:
      Average player at best

