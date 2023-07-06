Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Katie Boulter through, Jan Choinski out

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter celebrates
Katie Boulter broke back into the world's top 100 last month
British number one Katie Boulter continued to thrive in the Wimbledon spotlight as she reached the last 32 for the second straight year.

Boulter, 26, produced another inspired display to beat Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 3-6 6-3.

Boulter, who is the only British woman left in the singles draw, could play defending champion Elena Rybakina next.

Fellow Briton Jan Choinski lost 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz in his second-round match.

Later on Thursday, British former world number one Andy Murray plays Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster final match on Centre Court.

