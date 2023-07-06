Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Katie Boulter through, Jan Choinski out

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter celebrates
Katie Boulter broke back into the world's top 100 last month
British number one Katie Boulter continued to thrive in the Wimbledon spotlight as she reached the last 32 for the second straight year.

Boulter, 26, produced another inspired display to beat Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 3-6 6-3.

Boulter, who is the only British woman left in the singles draw, could play defending champion Elena Rybakina next.

Fellow Briton Jan Choinski lost 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz in his second-round match.

Later on Thursday, British former world number one Andy Murray plays Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster final match on Centre Court.

Boulter was the first home player through to the third round, although she could be joined by Liam Broady who has taken Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud into a deciding fifth set.

Boulter roared with delight and broke out into a beaming smile when she took her third match point against 99th-ranked Tomova, showing her delight at eventually getting over the line following a tense service game.

"It definitely wasn't easy out there but I kept backing myself and telling myself to go for it. It paid off," said Boulter, who hit 37 winners.

"She is a top player and I expected her to come back with an even better game. She definitely did and made me play more balls.

"I tried to be as aggressive as possible and managed to do that at the start of the third set."

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 17:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 16:58

    Well done, Katie - Boulter v Rybakina has Centre Court written all over it!

  • Comment posted by RedKat, today at 16:56

    Excellent result. Boulter has always been an impressive player but she has had a grim time with injury. It's good to see her fully fit again and getting some good results.

  • Comment posted by Rosemary, today at 16:55

    Good girl, well played! Shame about Choinski, though.

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 16:53

    Well done Katie Boulter

  • Comment posted by noel, today at 16:53

    is she english

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 16:52

    Does anybody care ? British tennis has always been a let down.

    • Reply posted by gerald niblet, today at 16:54

      gerald niblet replied:
      Boo ... brits at Wimbledon are always worth a look

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 16:51

    Well done, Katie, Boulter Good win, but her opponent is ranked, 10 places below her in the rankings could be a tough match in the third round could be playing the reigning champion that will be tough

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 16:50

    Well done Katie

