Katie Boulter broke back into the world's top 100 last month

British number one Katie Boulter continued to thrive in the Wimbledon spotlight as she reached the last 32 for the second straight year.

Boulter, 26, produced another inspired display to beat Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-0 3-6 6-3.

Boulter, who is the only British woman left in the singles draw, could play defending champion Elena Rybakina next.

Fellow Briton Jan Choinski lost 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz in his second-round match.

Later on Thursday, British former world number one Andy Murray plays Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster final match on Centre Court.

Boulter was the first home player through to the third round, although she could be joined by Liam Broady who has taken Norwegian fourth seed Casper Ruud into a deciding fifth set.

Boulter roared with delight and broke out into a beaming smile when she took her third match point against 99th-ranked Tomova, showing her delight at eventually getting over the line following a tense service game.

"It definitely wasn't easy out there but I kept backing myself and telling myself to go for it. It paid off," said Boulter, who hit 37 winners.

"She is a top player and I expected her to come back with an even better game. She definitely did and made me play more balls.

"I tried to be as aggressive as possible and managed to do that at the start of the third set."

