None of the matches on the outside courts were completed on Tuesday because of the poor weather

Wimbledon will be playing catch-up on Wednesday after rain delays saw only eight matches completed on Tuesday.

A mixture of first- and second-round singles matches will take place, with the doubles tournaments pushed back a day and not starting until Thursday.

Britain's Jodie Burrage begins play at 13:30 BST on Centre Court, against 11th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

They are followed by women's world number one Iga Swiatek and then seven-time men's champion Novak Djokovic.

Organisers will be relieved the weather conditions on Wednesday are expected to be much better than Tuesday.

There was less than 90 minutes' action on each of the outside courts after rain stopped play just after midday, while four matches were completed on both Centre Court and Court One, the two courts with a roof.

Play begins on Court One at 13:00 BST, with British wildcard Arthur Fery in first-round action against Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, before Britain's Heather Watson, who reached the fourth round in 2022, takes on 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

The last match on Court One is the second-round tie between Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Elsewhere, British wildcard George Loffhagen will look to finish his first-round match against sixth seed Holger Rune, with the Dane holding a one-set advantage having taking the opening set tie-break 7-4.

Katie Boulter is another Briton who was frustrated by the rain and the British number one will resume trailing 6-5 against Australia's Daria Seville near the end of the opening set.

Men's fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece has work to do in his meeting with former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

The winner will play Britain's Andy Murray in round two and Austrian Thiem holds a 6-3 3-4 advantage.

Britain's Sonay Kartal will begin her tournament against Eastbourne champion Madison Keys, of the United States.

Greece's eighth seed Maria Sakkari takes on Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and ninth seed Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is up against Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Burrage delight at first Wimbledon win after nearly quitting tennis

Burrage, 24, reached her first WTA Tour final last month, losing to fellow Briton Katie Boulter in the Nottingham Open final, and gained her first ever main draw win at Wimbledon on Monday with a 6-1 6-3 success over American Caty McNally.

"I'm just very happy to get my first Wimbledon win," said Burrage, who nearly quit tennis after injuries but is now on the verge of breaking into the top 100 in the world for the first time.

"It was actually a lot of relief. It took me a few match points to get over the line. I really enjoyed every moment of it, and hopefully can take that into the next match.

"Daria is a great player. She made the final last week in Eastbourne [losing to Madison Keys] so it's going to be a very tough match.

"But I'll go out there, give my all, fight like I always do, and see what happens."

I still feel Centre Court nerves, says Djokovic

Djokovic returns on Centre Court after farcical scenes there on Monday when he tried to dry the court with a towel during a rain delay in his first-round win over Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

The Serb is trying to match Roger Federer's record of eight men's singles titles and plays Australian Thompson, the world number 70.

Djokovic has not lost a match on Centre Court since being beaten by Andy Murray in the 2013 final but admitted he still felt nervous playing on tennis' most famous stage.

"The nerves are always there, of course, because you are playing in front of the packed stadium in one of the most important tennis courts in the world," said Djokovic.

"Regardless of the fact that I've had so much experience, so many matches on that court, I still feel nerves."

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but only dropped four games in her 6-1 6-3 win over Lin Zhu of China to set up a match with world number 84 Sorribes Tormo of Spain.