Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer took the acclaim of an adoring Centre Court crowd in a special ceremony on day two to mark his achievements at the tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion received a long ovation as he descended the steps of the Royal Box, where he was invited as a special guest to watch Tuesday's action.

Federer was joined by his wife and family, along with the Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Tennis Club.

The Swiss, 41, won five successive Wimbledon titles between 2003 and 2007, adding further victories in 2009, 2012 and 2017, and it is the first time he has returned to the venue since retiring last year.

His final win saw him pass Pete Sampras' men's record of seven titles.

Those with a ticket for Centre Court were treated to a video montage on the big screen which showed Federer through the years - from his first Wimbledon title win in 2003 to his last in 2017.

Federer then received a guard of honour in the Royal Box, smiling and waving to the crowd as they applauded and cheered one of the greatest players of all time.

With 103 ATP titles to his name and having spent 310 weeks as world number one, Federer is much-loved by the British crowds and the standing ovation lasted several minutes.

Federer was joined in the Royal Box by his wife, Mirka, (right) along with his parents, his coach and agent and the Princess of Wales (left)

The 15,000 or so expectant fans may have been disappointed Federer did not speak, with play getting underway immediately after the announcer thanked Federer for the memories he has provided Wimbledon fans over the years.

Federer was one of several former champions honoured at last year's tournament in a ceremony honouring 100 years of Centre Court.

Federer then took his seat next to the Princess of Wales where he will spend the day watching the action on Centre Court, beginning with Elena Rybakina opening her title defence against American Shelby Rogers.

Seven-time women's singles champion Serena Williams, who also retired last year, had also been invited but the pregnant 41-year-old was unable to travel.