Wimbledon 2023 results: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jeremy Chardy on day two

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tenniscomments30

Carlos Alcaraz in action at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2022, his best run at the Championships
Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz gained a comfortable first-round win against Jeremy Chardy, who played the final singles match of his career.

Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion, needed less than two hours to secure a 6-0 6-2 7-5 victory on Court One.

The 20-year-old restricted his 36-year-old opponent to only seven games.

Frenchman Chardy reached the last 16 in 2014 and has already said Wimbledon would be the last time he plays in a singles tournament in his career.

"I played really well and at the beginning of the match in the first set he was in a little bit of trouble," said Alcaraz.

"I'm really happy to play at a great level and to get through. It's really beautiful to play here and I'm really happy to have a lot of people supporting me."

Jeremy Chardy serving
Jeremy Chardy first played at Wimbledon in 2008, when Carlos Alcaraz was just five years old

Chardy was playing at Wimbledon for the 14th year and has been as high as 25th in the world rankings.

"He's a different generation because I'm close to double his age," Chardy told the ATP Tour website before the match.

"For me it is an emotional week because it will be my last tournament in singles so it is a gift to have the chance to play against him."

Queen's champion Alcaraz is aiming to become the third youngest player to win the men's Wimbledon singles' title in the Open Era, behind 17-year-old Boris Becker in 1985 and 20-year-old Bjorn Borg in 1976.

His performance in the opening two sets was near-flawless with Chardy struggling to contain his opponent's serve and producing a number of double faults at key moments.

Alcaraz needed only 22 minutes to take the first set and broke Chardy's serve in the opening game of the second as the victory looked to be a formality.

Chardy did finally get a game on the board by winning the fourth game of set two, receiving a superb reception from the Court One crowd for doing so.

At two sets down, Chardy restored some pride in the third set and managed to break Alcaraz's serve in the sixth game, only for the Spaniard to instantly get the match back on serve a few minutes later.

Alcaraz then broke in the 11th game and served out the win to set up a second-round meeting with another French player - either Alexandre Muller, 84th in the world, or Arthur Rinderknech, two places higher at 82nd.

  • Comment posted by brus, today at 16:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mr Lars Bussholm, today at 16:02

    Well done Alcaraz. Nice to have a HYS after none on the matches yesterday for some reason.

  • Comment posted by Bernard, today at 16:02

    What is the point of HYS when so few stories allow comments? Only 3 right now and 2 are about pointless ball knockers

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 16:09

      GazR replied:
      Because the media love this guy! They dearly hope he can beat the ‘bad guy’…
      The one who can think for himself and sticks to his principals! The world can’t have people like that in it anymore lol

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 15:59

    The best part was when he hit the little ball with his stick

  • Comment posted by Arlington Advocate, today at 15:59

    It's scary how good Alcaraz could become. I'm not sure I've ever seen a player move better than he does.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 16:02

      cathy-G replied:
      Indeed. Was on full display in the 3rd and 4th sets in the French semis. Miloslav Mecir and Gael Monfils would be so proud if they could move that well.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 15:51

    Oh dear, what a surprise a certain someone has their first comment removed...dont suppose it contained the word crampito by any chance...such a child!

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 15:58

      cathy-G replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by cathy-G, today at 15:45

    It's amazing the amount of fawning Alcaraz gets for having been a pre quarter finalist at Wimby as his best result Here.

    Helps to be the golden boy of the establishment

  • Comment posted by briboy_1, today at 15:45

    Can someone explain how Chardy got in the draw . where is he in world rankings ?

    • Reply posted by Wh4t3v3r, today at 15:48

      Wh4t3v3r replied:
      It is called a Wildcard the same thing most useless Brits got (at least on the woman match site)

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 15:37

    That boy can play

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 15:44

      cathy-G replied:
      Yes, a retiring Chardy in his last match would present a good opportunity to showcase skills I suppose

      Much harder to do so in a French semi vs the GOAT

  • Comment posted by Tacitus, today at 15:36

    Alcaraz may be very good but his perpetual grunting is very off-putting.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 15:49

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      He is the blue eyed boy, the heir to the chosen ones Fedal. We are not supposed to say such things about Carlos

      You are encouraged to post the nastiest views about Novak Herr and Serena and Coco and Venus. You will receive 1000 likes

  • Comment posted by Fuddy, today at 15:36

    Those who criticise Djokovic for his reluctance to have a covid jab might want to look at what happened to Chardy when he had his.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 15:52

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      You did not get the memo. Facts and truth are not a consideration. Any half truth, innuendo, lie will be fine if you post it against Novak, Serena, Venus, Osaka, Coco, Seles, Martina N, and Lendl. That's hownit works in western media

  • Comment posted by franc lad, today at 15:32

    Alcaraz is a very special player already. He will be spectacular if he can continue to develop at this pace.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 15:43

      cathy-G replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lairy West Ham Fan , today at 15:32

    I hope wimbeldon delivers this year. Losing kyrios is a big downer for me love or hate him he's so entertaining to watch.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 15:56

      cathy-G replied:
      Novak will win and equal Roger at 8, and get his #24, on the way to Calendar slam. Already achieved Nole slam holding all 4 slams at the same time, which Fedal never ever came close to achieving. It will be a special Wimbledon

  • Comment posted by Billy Acid, today at 15:31

    Dont worry sports fans, day two nearly done, only 12 to go, just hang in there, this will pass sooner than you think, you can watch the BBC again once you get the all clear.

  • Comment posted by Wh4t3v3r, today at 15:29

    Good result but come on Wimbledon people complaining about the French having no automatic line system but Wimbledon is worse not having flood lights on all the courts no other major is that lame

    • Reply posted by Jay p, today at 15:36

      Jay p replied:
      actually French open is still worse for not having line technology

