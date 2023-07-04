Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Ryan Peniston at All England Club

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Andy Murray hits a return against Ryan Peniston in the Wimbledon first round
Andy Murray is playing in his 15th Wimbledon men's singles, a joint British record in the Open era alongside Jeremy Bates
Andy Murray maintained his record of never losing in the Wimbledon first round with an encouraging victory over fellow Briton Ryan Peniston.

Two-time champion Murray, ranked 40th in the world, started slowly against wildcard Peniston on Centre Court.

But the Scot showed his greater class to fight off early break points, then going up a gear to win 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Murray, 36, will face Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in round two.

Their contest was one of many matches scheduled to take place on Tuesday which was cancelled by heavy and prolonged rain in south-west London.

Murray and 268th-ranked Peniston were among the few players who could complete their first-round matches, with the all-British affair taking place under the Centre Court roof.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie was also able to take to the court, playing his opener against Czech opponent Tomas Machac indoors on Court One.

Fellow Britons Katie Boulter and George Loffhagen started their matches on Tuesday morning before being forced off the outside courts shortly after 12:00 BST.

Play was suspended for several hours on day two and, with the weather not forecast to improve much over the rest of evening, almost all of the day's other matches were called off.

Murray shows 'good signs' in straightforward win

On the 10th anniversary of his iconic first Wimbledon win, Murray has talked positively and bullishly about his chances of going deep in the draw over the next fortnight.

The former world number one, whose career was saved by having a metal cap inserted into his hip in 2019, says he is as physically and mentally prepared as he has been in recent years.

Being one of the most experienced players on the grass, a surface many younger rivals on the ATP Tour have struggled to get to grips with, is also a positive he has been pointing to.

Knowing his way around a grass court enabled Murray to win back-to-titles at Surbiton and Nottingham earlier in the British summer, albeit at a level below the main tour.

A chastening defeat by Australia's Alex de Minaur at Queen's did not dampen his spirits, insisting it was nothing to panic about.

Defeat against a fellow Briton he was expected to breeze past would have been cause for concern but, after a slow start, he encountered few problems.

"I was quite nervous at the beginning and I wanted to play well but once I got the break in that first set I think I played some good stuff," said Murray, who also lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2016.

"There were good signs there."

Peniston, 27, was making his debut on the most famous court in tennis, although he had been there as a fan in 2015 to watch fellow Briton Heather Watson push top seed Serena Williams in a thriller.

Returning this time as a player, against the iconic name in British tennis, was a completely different scenario.

Peniston did not look daunted in the opening stages and was the better player as he created two break points against Murray.

Murray was particularly struggling to get his forehand working, leaking errors off that wing, but showed his ability to problem solve and survive before taking the opening set.

With the returning Roger Federer nodding in approval on the front row of the Royal Box, Murray's class started to shine through.

The Scot began to find more rhythm, enabling him to unleash more power and put Peniston under severe pressure.

The left-hander from Essex won only 36% of the points in a one-sided second set, Murray continuing to show his ruthlessness in a third set where he also broke serve three times.

When Peniston pushed a forehand long on Murray's second match point, Murray gave a muted and respectful shake of the fist before a warm embrace with an opponent who has become a friend in recent years.

202 comments

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 18:02

    The best British tennis player ever........................by miles.
    There is no one on the horizon to even come close to filling his shoes when he finally retires.

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 18:08

      stevie replied:
      totally agree 100% nice post

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 18:16

    Keep saying it: to have been world number one, and to have won three grand slams in the era of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic makes him one of Britain's greatest ever sportsmen. doesn't matter where you're from, it's undeniable. Good luck Murray.

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:22

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      Its the same as Swiss Stan. And hes a nobody in Switzerland

  • Comment posted by Kristofferson, today at 18:04

    Yes, Andy is a good guy, unlike some of the posters on here.

    • Reply posted by confluence, today at 18:46

      confluence replied:
      Murrays stats are unreal, he reached 9 GS finals but lost 80% of them to the GOAT. No, not Roger who was cheering him on in the Royal box. The true GOAT Novak Djokovic. Still, a touching moment for a pair of hasbeens.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:01

    Well done Andy. Great performance and good luck in the next round.
    Congratulations also to young Ryan Peniston on playing in the Centre Court.

    • Reply posted by Selvaraj TV, today at 18:15

      Selvaraj TV replied:
      He's 27 - not that young

  • Comment posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 17:58

    Good job Andy.
    Hope he goes a few more rounds. Fingers crossed

    • Reply posted by confluence, today at 19:06

      confluence replied:
      He got schooled by an Aussie who has never won a major tournament barely a few weeks ago and has the nerve to say he's one of the "best" on grass. A terrible terrible role model.

  • Comment posted by cathy-G, today at 17:57

    Well done Andy!
    Happy for him
    A good guy won.

    • Reply posted by Staunchly Apolitical, today at 18:04

      Staunchly Apolitical replied:
      Peniston’s a bad guy?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:13

    Andrew Castle please leave your microphone on mute!

    • Reply posted by MCK, today at 18:27

      MCK replied:
      Couldn't agree more.Just doesn't stop talking.Also how much longer are the BBC gong to keep bringing Tracy Austin as a pundit.Dont we have any Brits who know something about the game!!

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:07

    Andrew Castle and Tim henman would put an insomniac to sleep.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:15

      cathy-G replied:
      Timmy did in his playing days too

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:14

    Nice pay day for Peniston of £55k. Just over £14k per game he won!

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 18:17

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      About a grand a point wasn't it?

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 18:20

    It’s a bit rough for a fifth seed (Tsitsipas) to potentially have to play Thiem and Murray in the first two rounds. Hardly worth being seeded.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:27

      cathy-G replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 18:13

    Totally predictable easy win, a match that should never have been scheduled on centre court. Yesterday centre court had Venus Williams at 43, when Gauff v Kenin was on one. What is going on this year...

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 18:24

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      What do you expect? Murray's our most successful player for decades, coming back from injury and still competing at 36, playing another Brit in their home GS. Venus is a 43 year old, 5 time champion facing a popular player returning after having a child. Gauff might be an up and coming star, but she's still knocking on the door, and Kenin has tumbled down the rankings. Court One is still good.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 18:05

    Only dropping four games, very good first round win well done.

  • Comment posted by AllyM, today at 18:07

    Took a wee bit time to settle into it, but just got better as match went on. Here's hoping he can keep it going..........a bit.

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 18:21

    Handing wildcards out like confetti. 268th in the world 🤨

    • Reply posted by Faye 1968, today at 18:30

      Faye 1968 replied:
      They always give wildcards to British players

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:23

    Comfortable win for Britain's Sir Andrew. Looks in good shape and can hopefully last the first week.

    • Reply posted by Evening Glory, today at 18:38

      Evening Glory replied:
      No chance .. dream on!

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 18:31

    Sticking my neck out here but I reckon Murray's next match at Wimbledon will be on Centre Court.

  • Comment posted by Mikestorm, today at 18:07

    Well done Andy. Peniston faded in the second set but there were some really good rallies. I don't think we've seen the last of Peniston either! Hope Andy can progress through the draw....

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:30

    Murray Mint. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:11

    The short feature with Andy during training on Centre Court was good and showed the great rapport he has with Ivan Lendl.

    Yes, it’s only the first round, but I hope that Andy can go deep into the second week here, even if another title is unlikely.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 18:11

    🥱

    • Reply posted by jeffauk, today at 18:35

      jeffauk replied:
      Then go read something else.

