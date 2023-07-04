Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is playing in his 15th Wimbledon men's singles, a joint British record in the Open era alongside Jeremy Bates

Wimbledon 2023 on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 July

Andy Murray maintained his record of never losing in the Wimbledon first round with an encouraging victory over fellow Briton Ryan Peniston.

Two-time champion Murray, ranked 40th in the world, started slowly against wildcard Peniston on Centre Court.

But the Scot showed his greater class to fight off early break points, then going up a gear to win 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Murray, 36, will face Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in round two.

Their contest was one of many matches scheduled to take place on Tuesday which was cancelled by heavy and prolonged rain in south-west London.

Murray and 268th-ranked Peniston were among the few players who could complete their first-round matches, with the all-British affair taking place under the Centre Court roof.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie was also able to take to the court, playing his opener against Czech opponent Tomas Machac on Court One.

Fellow Britons Katie Boulter and George Loffhagen started their matches on Tuesday morning before being forced off the outside courts shortly after 12:00 BST.

Play was suspended for several hours on day two and the weather was not forecast to improve much over the rest of evening.

