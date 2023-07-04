Close menu

Wimbledon 2023 results: Andy Murray beats Ryan Peniston at All England Club

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray hits a return against Ryan Peniston in the Wimbledon first round
Andy Murray is playing in his 15th Wimbledon men's singles, a joint British record in the Open era alongside Jeremy Bates
Andy Murray maintained his record of never losing in the Wimbledon first round with an encouraging victory over fellow Briton Ryan Peniston.

Two-time champion Murray, ranked 40th in the world, started slowly against wildcard Peniston on Centre Court.

But the Scot showed his greater class to fight off early break points, then going up a gear to win 6-3 6-0 6-1.

Murray, 36, will face Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in round two.

Their contest was one of many matches scheduled to take place on Tuesday which was cancelled by heavy and prolonged rain in south-west London.

Murray and 268th-ranked Peniston were among the few players who could complete their first-round matches, with the all-British affair taking place under the Centre Court roof.

British men's number one Cameron Norrie was also able to take to the court, playing his opener against Czech opponent Tomas Machac on Court One.

Fellow Britons Katie Boulter and George Loffhagen started their matches on Tuesday morning before being forced off the outside courts shortly after 12:00 BST.

Play was suspended for several hours on day two and the weather was not forecast to improve much over the rest of evening.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by brus, today at 18:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Banned 27 Times, today at 18:19

    Salmond & Sturgeon 1-0 Lettuce & Kwasimodo

  • Comment posted by Mak, today at 18:18

    Easy starter, too each for liking maybe.
    Looking for next round thou.
    If Andy can get through it, possible 4th Rd tie with Norrie, you wouldn't bet against making to QF.

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 18:16

    Keep saying it: to have been world number one, and to have won three grand slams in the era of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic makes him one of Britain's greatest ever sportsmen. doesn't matter where you're from, it's undeniable. Good luck Murray.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 18:14

    Nice pay day for Peniston of £55k. Just over £14k per game he won!

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 18:17

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      About a grand a point wasn't it?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:13

    Andrew Castle please leave your microphone on mute!

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, today at 18:13

    Count your change to feed your bill meter to the folk being negative, sad lives and you actually know it, absolutely nothing going for you, loser material, done nothing to impress anyone, depressed people who want to make folk as sad as them

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 18:13

    Totally predictable easy win, a match that should never have been scheduled on centre court. Yesterday centre court had Venus Williams at 43, when Gauff v Kenin was on one. What is going on this year...

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 18:12

    In my opinion Murray is the 3rd best UK player of all time.

    The great Fred Perry tops the list.

    • Reply posted by Not John Barnes, today at 18:15

      Not John Barnes replied:
      Who's second?

  • Comment posted by Banned 27 Times, today at 18:11

    Scottish Power 1-0 Come on Tim

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 18:11

    🥱

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:11

    The short feature with Andy during training on Centre Court was good and showed the great rapport he has with Ivan Lendl.

    Yes, it’s only the first round, but I hope that Andy can go deep into the second week here, even if another title is unlikely.

  • Comment posted by John_Beauregard, today at 18:11

    Lol and this match was assigned to Centre Court WHY exactly??!! Hilarious.

    • Reply posted by Rtruth , today at 18:16

      Rtruth replied:
      Murray 1-0 John_Beauregard

  • Comment posted by Evening Glory, today at 18:10

    About your level Murray.. out in the second round

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 18:19

      Malpas99 replied:
      Shock breaking news, tennis players age and start playing below their best, gives opportunity for nobodies to start criticising them after years of jealousy and bitterness.

  • Comment posted by quality, today at 18:07

    Murray looked tired after 2-2 in the 1st set.

    Peniston should have been ahead at that point but didn't convert and then lost a bit of confidence.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 18:07

    Andrew Castle and Tim henman would put an insomniac to sleep.

    • Reply posted by cathy-G, today at 18:15

      cathy-G replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AllyM, today at 18:07

    Took a wee bit time to settle into it, but just got better as match went on. Here's hoping he can keep it going..........a bit.

  • Comment posted by marion sharp, today at 18:07

    Well done Andy flying the flag for SCOTLAND

    • Reply posted by Not John Barnes, today at 18:17

      Not John Barnes replied:
      And as per usual, the Scot(s) will be out before the second week begins.

  • Comment posted by Mikestorm, today at 18:07

    Well done Andy. Peniston faded in the second set but there were some really good rallies. I don't think we've seen the last of Peniston either! Hope Andy can progress through the draw....

