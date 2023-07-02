Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from Wimbledon 2023 with a wrist injury.

The Australian, 28, lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's men's singles final and has only played one tournament this year because of a knee injury that needed surgery.

But on Sunday evening Kyrgios announced that he had torn a ligament in his wrist during his comeback.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," he posted on his Instagram stories.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca.

"As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."I'll be back and, as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans."

Kyrgios was seeded 30th in SW19 and was set to face Belgian David Goffin in the opening round.

The start of an injury-hit season saw Kyrgios pull out of the Australian Open in January, a decision made on the eve of the tournament that left him "devastated".

Surgery on a cyst growing in his meniscus quickly followed and he was not able to return to competitive action until June.

Kyrgios suffered a first-round loss to China's Wu Yibing at the Stuttgart Open, struggling with his movement during a straight-set defeat, then pulled out of the Halle Open the following week.

He had been practising at the All England Club this week, saying his body felt "OK" after sets against fellow Australian Jordan Thompson and American Maxime Cressy.

More to follow.