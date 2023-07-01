Close menu

Eastbourne International: Madison Keys beats Daria Kasatkina to win title

Madison Keys produced a dominant display as she beat Daria Kasatkina in straight sets to win the Eastbourne International for a second time.

The American, 28, triumphed 6-2 7-6 (15-13) in one hour and 42 minutes to lift her seventh WTA title.

Keys breezed through the first set and, although she missed five championship points in a second set tie-break, she eventually closed out the contest.

It was Keys' first WTA title success since the Adelaide 250 in January 2022.

More to follow.

