Eastbourne International: Madison Keys beats Daria Kasatkina to win title
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Madison Keys produced a dominant display as she beat Daria Kasatkina in straight sets to win the Eastbourne International for a second time.
The American, 28, triumphed 6-2 7-6 (15-13) in one hour and 42 minutes to lift her seventh WTA title.
Keys breezed through the first set and, although she missed five championship points in a second set tie-break, she eventually closed out the contest.
It was Keys' first WTA title success since the Adelaide 250 in January 2022.
