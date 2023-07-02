Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic is seeking to match Roger Federer's record of eight men's singles titles at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2023 gets under way on Monday, with defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic opening proceedings on Centre Court.

Djokovic, seeking a record-equalling eighth men's title at Wimbledon, faces Argentina's Pedro Cachin at 13:30 BST.

Last year's runner-up Nick Kyrgios, drawn against Belgium's David Goffin, has pulled out with a wrist injury.

The Court One opener pits women's world number one and top seed Iga Swiatek against China's Zhu Lin (13:00 BST).

Seventh seed Coco Gauff, who was beaten in the semi-finals at Eastbourne on Friday, will take on fellow American and former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the final scheduled match on Court One.

Following Djokovic on Centre Court is an eye-catching contest between five-time champion Venus Williams, who is appearing in the women's singles at Wimbledon for the 24th time at the age of 43, and 2019 semi-finalist Elina Svitolina.

Men's eighth seed Jannik Sinner will round off the action on Centre when he faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina.

Six British players are in singles action on day one, with Dan Evans and Katie Swan playing their respective first-round matches on Court Two.

Djokovic opens up on Centre

Serbia's Djokovic has won the past four Wimbledon titles and is bidding to match Roger Federer's record of eight wins in the men's singles at the All England Club.

Victory at SW19 would take the 36-year-old's tally of Grand Slam singles titles to 24, level with current record holder Margaret Court.

"Part of me is very, very proud and very thrilled to be able to be in this position and have 23 Slams," said Djokovic, the number two seed.

"I want to try to use every Grand Slam opportunity I have at this stage where I'm feeling good in my body, feeling motivated and playing very good tennis, to try to get more."

His first-round opponent Cachin is making his first appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon and is ranked 67th in the world.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, number four seed Casper Ruud, who was beaten by Djokovic in the French Open final last month, is second on Court Two.

The Norwegian, who faces France's Laurent Lokoli, is yet to make it past the second round at Wimbledon.

Swiatek begins title bid on Court One

Swiatek won her fourth Grand Slam singles title at the French Open but is yet to appear in a quarter-final in three previous appearances at Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old from Poland reached the last four of a WTA Tour grass-court tournament for the first time last week, but pulled out of her semi-final match at the Bad Homburg Open because of illness.

"I had a stomach ache, but I don't know if there was something wrong or not," said Swiatek. "Later in the day I felt OK so I'm pretty sure it's going to be fine.

"I really feel like I used my time in Bad Homburg to practise and get used to the grass court. I feel every year that I'm getting into the rhythm a little bit faster. So I feel like I'm ready and I'm pretty excited for the tournament."

Eastbourne runner-up Daria Kasatkina, the 11th seed, is third on Court 18 against Caroline Dolehide of the USA.

Which British players are in action on Monday?

Evans, one of two seeded British players in the men's draw, said he was struggling for confidence after losing early at Queen's last month but he believes his game is now in a "decent space" before his first-round match against Quentin Halys of France.

"I'm obviously looking forward to it," he said. "It's Wimbledon, it's an amazing experience to play here and win matches here so my goal is to get through the first round.

"I'm a realist. I didn't play very well [in Queen's loss] and it's important to know that. There's no point kidding yourself. I've done some good work, I've played pretty well in practice and my game's in a decent space now."

Evans is fourth on Court Two, immediately after Swan's match against 14th seed Belinda Bencic in the women's event.

Liam Broady is second on Court 15 against unseeded French player Constant Lestienne, while fellow wildcard Jan Choinski is third on Court 17 against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

In the women's draw, Nottingham Open finalist Jodie Burrage will aim for her first singles win at Wimbledon against Caty McNally on Court Three, while Harriet Dart is first up on Court 12 (11:00 BST) against France's Diane Parry.