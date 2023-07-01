Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is a former world number one and a three-time major champion

Andy Murray has not ruled out playing in Saudi Arabia if ATP Tour events are held in the Gulf state - having said previously he would not compete there.

The former world number one, 36, has previously turned down multi-million offers to play exhibitions in Saudi.

But he says it becomes a "slightly different" question if the ATP - which has held talks with Saudi investors - decides to move tournaments there.

"It's definitely something I would have to think about," he said.

"Unfortunately it's the way that a lot of sports seem to be going now."

Last week, ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said he had held discussions with potential investors about the possibility of staging events in Saudi Arabia.

The nation has long been criticised for issues around human rights, including a lack of women's rights, the criminalisation of homosexuality, the restriction of free speech and the use of the death penalty.

Despite some reform under Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, including an end to the ban on women driving, campaigners have still called Saudi's human rights record "atrocious".

In response to Gaudenzi's comments last month, Murray reiterated he would not play in Saudi.

But, speaking again about the issue at Wimbledon on Saturday, the Scot indicated he might reluctantly have to play there if not going would have a negative impact on his career.

"In the past when we were asked to go and play there, we were asked to go and play exhibition tournaments," said Murray, who has turned down offers of up to £1.5m in recent years.

"If they become major tournaments on the tour, it becomes a slightly different question and it's a difficult one.

"It would be based on how the tour and the rankings work, how important they are to get into other events.

"When you start missing them, you obviously get penalized for that."

Saudi Arabia has used its financial power to increase influence in the sporting world over recent years, leading to accusations of 'sportswashing' in an attempt to improve its global reputation.

Moves include the funding of the controversial LIV Golf competition and high-profile takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The Public Investment Fund has financed the luring of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the country's domestic league, where several Premier League players have moved this summer on lucrative contracts, and the staging of major boxing events such as Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk.

Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for an all-time record of 24 majors at this month's Wimbledon, thinks it was only going to be a "matter of time" that talks about Saudi investment into tennis began.

"I think that we as individual sport on a global level are probably closest to golf in terms of how we see sports," said the 36-year-old Serb.

"I think from that example we can probably learn a lot, some positives, some negatives, and try to structure a deal - if it's going in that direction - in a proper way.

"That would have to protect the integrity and tradition and history of this sport, but still be able to grow it in such way that it will be appropriate."

Saudi Arabia has also reportedly approached the women's tour about hosting an event, which could potentially be the prestigious end-of-season finals.

The WTA Tour "can't walk away from" the Saudi question, but there are still "tons of issues" to be resolved, says chief executive Steve Simon.

American great Billie Jean King, one of the founders of the WTA and a long-time advocate for LGBTQ rights and gender equality, believes the women's governing body has to "engage" Saudi Arabia in a bid to bring about change.

Poland's Iga Swiatek, the world number one, said she would "be ready to play wherever" the WTA decides to hold tour events.