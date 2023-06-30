Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Iga Swiatek is the top women's seed at Wimbledon

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of her semi-final at the Bad Homburg Open because of illness.

Swiatek had reached the last four of a WTA Tour grass-court event for the first time and had been due to play Italian Lucia Bronzetti on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Poland is set to face China's Zhu Lin in the first round at Wimbledon next week.

"I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning," Swiatek wrote on her Twitter account.

"I'm not able to perform and I need to take care of myself. I hope I'll be fine soon."

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, who won a third French Open title earlier this month, has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.