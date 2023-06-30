Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Rothesay Eastbourne International Dates: 26 June - 1 July Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne

Coco Gauff lost in straight sets to fellow American Madison Keys in the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International.

Keys eased to a 6-3 6-3 victory and will face Camila Giorgi or Daria Kasatkina in Saturday's final.

The win was Keys' first over a top-10 player on grass since she beat Angelique Kerber to win the 2014 tournament at Eastbourne.

Gauff, 19, faces world number 126 Sofia Kenin in the first round at Wimbledon.

Keys gained the upper hand in the fifth game of the match when she broke Gauff's serve - and then did so again to clinch the first set.

Gauff claimed an early break in the second set but her service game let her down as three consecutive double faults at 2-1 allowed Keys back in.

Keys, who has not dropped a set in the tournament, squandered three match points at 5-3, but the 28-year-old held her nerve at deuce to serve out the match.