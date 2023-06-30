Wimbledon 2023 draw: Andy Murray to face Ryan Peniston at All England Club
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Two-time champion Andy Murray will face fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in an eye-catching Wimbledon first-round match.
Murray, 36, missed out on a seeding for the grass-court Grand Slam event, leaving him open to facing a higher-ranked player in the first round.
However, the former world number one was drawn against wildcard Peniston, who is ranked 267th in the world.
The winner faces a tough test in the second round against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 24th major and eighth Wimbledon men's title, starts against Argentina's Pedro Cachin.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina starts her defence of the women's singles title against American Shelby Rogers.
The 136th Championships start at the All England Club on Monday.
More to follow.
Where do they think tax revenue on prize money these players earn is going?
And before anyone says that these players live abroad - these countries still keep them on a long leash/
In the women's, the wildcard battle of Williams and Svitolina should be a good one. Tough draw for the Brits, especially Watson and Swan.