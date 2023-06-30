Last updated on .From the section Tennis

By Jonathan Jurejko BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 and 2016

Two-time champion Andy Murray will face fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in an eye-catching Wimbledon first-round match.

Murray, 36, missed out on a seeding for the grass-court Grand Slam event, leaving him open to facing a higher-ranked player in the first round.

However, the former world number one was drawn against wildcard Peniston, who is ranked 267th in the world.

The winner faces a tough test in the second round against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 24th major and eighth Wimbledon men's title, starts against Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina starts her defence of the women's singles title against American Shelby Rogers.

The 136th Championships start at the All England Club on Monday.

More to follow.