Wimbledon 2023 draw: Andy Murray to face Ryan Peniston at All England Club

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray
Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 and 2016

Two-time champion Andy Murray will face fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in an eye-catching Wimbledon first-round match.

Murray, 36, missed out on a seeding for the grass-court Grand Slam event, leaving him open to facing a higher-ranked player in the first round.

However, the former world number one was drawn against wildcard Peniston, who is ranked 267th in the world.

The winner faces a tough test in the second round against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 24th major and eighth Wimbledon men's title, starts against Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina starts her defence of the women's singles title against American Shelby Rogers.

The 136th Championships start at the All England Club on Monday.

More to follow.

40 comments

  • Comment posted by sjp71, today at 11:04

    I won't be watching. The AELTC and the LTA have caved in to the ATP - Russia and Belarus should be banned
    Where do they think tax revenue on prize money these players earn is going?
    And before anyone says that these players live abroad - these countries still keep them on a long leash/

  • Comment posted by Lawdawg, today at 11:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:04

    Bit of a test for Murray as Ryan Peniston has proved to be pretty decent on grass. If Murray does get through I actually fancy his chances against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem. Thiem is still making his way back from a long injury lay off. Tsitsipas was beaten by Murray in straight sets in Stuttgart on grass last year and it's not his best surface, where as arguably it is Murray's

  • Comment posted by Taxi dave, today at 11:03

    Love watching the tennis , it's the nauseating commentators that I dislike about it !

  • Comment posted by Lighthouse, today at 11:03

    The draw really favours the top seeds. Poor Rybakina looks to have the draw from hell. But Wimbledon is the one tournament that will throw up shocks and surprises. We may know who the likely winners will be. But the road there will be full of drama.

  • Comment posted by john , today at 11:01

    Not a bad pay day even when you lose in the first rd

  • Comment posted by Kelso, today at 11:01

    One needs a name change , Percy has a ring to it

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:01

    Out in round 3

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 11:02

      jaycee replied:
      Would do very well to get past Tsitsipas (5th seed) in round 2

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 11:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Banned 21 Times, today at 10:59

    That’s the face I pull when I’m on the toilet dropping the kids off at the pool

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 11:02

      Youwhat replied:
      Noince you.

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 10:59

    Scotland v England

    • Reply posted by King Bee, today at 11:03

      King Bee replied:
      It’s not football
      SAM has won an Olympic gold medal for Team GB

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 10:59

    These tournaments only start once the local diddy players go out.

  • Comment posted by J-Dizzle, today at 10:59

    First time I've ever watched a Wimbledon draw live. It wasn't as boring as you might think. Looking forward to Ruud vs Lokoli after the Frenchman's impressive display in qualifying.

    In the women's, the wildcard battle of Williams and Svitolina should be a good one. Tough draw for the Brits, especially Watson and Swan.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 10:59

    My money's on a brit getting through- andy Murray :)

  • Comment posted by Jander00, today at 10:58

    That's a brutal draw but all down to current rankings . Unfortunately going out in Queens in the 1st round might prove to make a decent run at Wimbledon a tough ask. Assuming the first match goes to form, Murray's 2nd round match will almost certainly be the pick of the round.

  • Comment posted by Banned 21 Times, today at 10:58

    “Come on Tim”

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 10:58

    Either player, out in round 2 then.

  • Comment posted by Banned 21 Times, today at 10:58

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by J-Dizzle, today at 11:00

      J-Dizzle replied:
      You are

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 10:58

    Fantastic draw for Andy! Not being seeded has played into his hands it turns out. Tsitsipas or Thiem on grass is a great chance to open up the draw!

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 10:57

    Interesting draw ! Great opportunity for both players…. For one to make a name for himself and the other work his way into the championship…

