Wimbledon 2023 draw: Andy Murray to face Ryan Peniston at All England Club

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport at Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray
Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 and 2016

Two-time champion Andy Murray will face fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in an eye-catching Wimbledon first-round match.

Murray, 36, missed out on a seeding for the grass-court Grand Slam event, leaving him open to facing a higher-ranked player in the first round.

However, the former world number one was drawn against wildcard Peniston, who is ranked 267th in the world.

The winner faces a tough test in the second round against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling 24th major and eighth Wimbledon men's title, starts against Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina starts her defence of the women's singles title against American Shelby Rogers.

Another standout match in the first round pits American five-time champion Venus Williams, 43, against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who was a semi-finalist in 2019.

The 136th Championships start at the All England Club on Monday.

Who have the rest of the Britons drawn?

British men's number one Cameron Norrie, who reached the semi-finals last year and is seeded 12th, starts his campaign against Czech qualifier Tomas Machac.

However, 27-year-old Norrie could face a tricky path to the latter stages if the draw follows the projection of the seedings.

Norrie could play American 22nd Sebastian Korda in the third round, with Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev potentially looming in the fourth round and quarter-finals.

Dan Evans is the only other British player who is seeded and the 33-year-old starts against France's Quentin Halys.

No British players earned direct entry into the women's draw, with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu out injured after having surgeries on her wrists and ankle.

Katie Boulter, who has replaced Raducanu as British number one, will play Australia's world number 228 Daria Saville in her opening match.

Boulter reached a career-high ranking after winning the Nottingham title this month, but was still outside the top 100 when the cut for direct entry was made

Boulter, ranked 88th, is one of six British women given wildcards for the singles draw.

Heather Watson faces Czech 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova, Katie Swan plays Swiss 14th seed Belinda Bencic and Sonay Kartal is drawn against American 25th seed Madison Keys.

Harriet Dart plays France's Diane Parry and Jodie Burrage meets American Caty McNally.

Young British players George Loffhagen and Arthur Fery have been given daunting draws on their debuts in the Wimbledon main draw.

Fery, 20, faces Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, while Loffhagen, 22, plays Danish sixth seed Holger Rune.

Eight British men are in the singles draw, rounded off by Liam Broady, who faces France's Constant Lestienne, and Jan Choinski who plays Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

More to follow.

