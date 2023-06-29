Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Security plans for this year's Wimbledon have been "uplifted", says the championships' organiser.

Just Stop Oil activists have interrupted the rugby union Premiership final, the World Snooker Championship and the Grand National this year.

On Wednesday, they disrupted the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

"We have plans in place to mitigate the risks," said Michelle Dite, operations director of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which stages Wimbledon.

"Should an incident occur, the appropriate specialist teams will respond.

"The safety and security of all our players, colleagues and visitors is paramount."

Dite says the AELTC has been working in partnership with specialist agencies and the Metropolitan Police, as well as liaising with organisers of other sporting events, including the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), to refine best practices.

"Based on what has happened at other sporting events, and on the advice from our key partners, we have reviewed our security plans, which have now been uplifted for the Championships accordingly," Dite added.

Two people entered the Lord's field on Wednesday, attempting to spread orange powder, and three people were charged with aggravated trespass on Thursday.

The AELTC's conditions of entry were updated in April 2023 and include guidance on prohibited items and disruptive behaviour.

Glue, cable-ties, chains and padlocks are all on the prohibited list for Wimbledon, which runs from 3 to 16 July, as is chalk dust.

"Any breaches of these conditions will be dealt with in accordance with our code of conduct," Dite said.

Just Stop Oil is an environmental protest group which is calling for the UK government to halt all new oil, gas and coal projects, and has also staged protests at non-sporting events.