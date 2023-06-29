Caroline Wozniacki beat Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 to win the Australian Open in 2018

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis, three years after retiring.

The 32-year-old Dane won the Australian Open in 2018 and lost in the US Open final in both 2009 and 2014.

In an interview with Vogue, external-link Wozniacki said she wants to play at the Canadian Open in Montreal in August.

She has also targeted the US Open later that month, the Australian Open next January and then the Olympics in Paris next summer.

"Am I nervous? Not really," she said. "I'm coming back to something I love.

"Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That's why I'm doing this. And I guess we'll see what happens.

"If I didn't believe in myself, I wouldn't be doing this: I'm too competitive to just show up and not feel like I'm going to be one of the best players out there."

'I want to show my kids you can pursue your dreams'

Wozniacki announced the birth of daughter Olivia in June 2021 and then son James in October 2022.

"I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for," Wozniacki wrote on Twitter. external-link

"But I still have goals I want to accomplish. We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait.

"I want to show my kids you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role."

She added: "How long will I be able to play at my highest level—a year, two years, three years? I don't know. But I know that five years from now, when the kids are in school, it will be too late."

During the first stage of her career, Wozniacki won 30 tour-level titles, including one Grand Slam triumph when she beat Simona Halep in three sets in the 2018 Australian Open final.

At Wimbledon, she reached the last 16 on six occasions, but lost at that stage every time.

'Serena paved the way for so many of us'

Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams played doubles together at the Auckland Classic in New Zealand in January 2020

Wozniacki has been inspired by 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams, who gave birth to daughter Olympia in September 2017 and then returned to competition.

Williams, who Wozniacki counts as a close friend, then reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in both 2018 and 2019.

"Serena [Williams] and I had dinner a few weeks ago," Wozniacki told Vogue.

"When I told her my plan she just said, 'Wow, good for you. I'm going to cheer you on every step of the way, and if you ever need anything, I'm here.' She's always been there for me.

"Serena doesn't get nearly enough credit for getting to so many Grand Slam finals after having Olympia."

Wozniacki said seeing Williams retire at last year's US Open was "bittersweet" because of how influential she had been over the course of her 25-year top-level career.

"She paved the way for so many of us - she showed us that anything is possible," Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki hopes to inspire other parents

Wozniacki's professional debut came eight days after her 15th birthday as an unranked wildcard at an event at Cincinnati in July 2005. Now she hopes to inspire more women to resume their playing careers after giving birth.

She spoke of discussions with women "who gave up on their own dreams" but still yearned to revisit past glories.

This is her mission, and Wozniacki pointed to how she is in a more privileged position than most.

"It's certainly not easy to find the right balance, and I'm so lucky to have a supportive husband and supportive parents, and the help of a nanny, but I think it's possible," she said. "I want to prove that to myself and to those women. You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career - and be great at it."

Wozniacki addressed how men in tennis are typically fortunate not to have to choose between starting a family and staying on tour.

"You had Roger [Federer], who had four children while playing. Novak [Djokovic] has two, and Rafa [Nadal] has a child; [Andy] Murray has four," Wozniacki said.

"For the women, though, it's mostly been either/or, and I'd like to be part of changing this. Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, and Serena have already shown what it takes to have a child and return to the tour."