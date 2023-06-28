Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016

Britain's Andy Murray lost to world number six Holger Rune in an exhibition match at Hurlingham Club in his final outing before Wimbledon.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray lost 6-4 6-4 to Denmark's Rune, who is widely regarded as of the most exciting young players on the ATP Tour.

Murray won two Challenger titles in the home grass-court season but suffered a first-round exit at Queen's last week.

He will not be seeded at Wimbledon, which begins on 3 July.

"It's great to play these sorts of matches a few days out from Wimbledon," Murray, 36, said afterwards.

"He's one of the top players in the world, so you get to see exactly where your game is at."

World number 39 Murray started well but let four chances to break for a 4-2 lead slip, before double faulting in his own service game to hand the 20-year-old Rune the lead.

Murray was then broken in the first game of the second set and could not create an opportunity to get back on level terms.

Rune, a semi-finalist at Queen's and one of the favourites to challenge Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, then served out victory in one hour 40 minutes.

"There are things to work on but it keeps you very sharp," Murray added.

"I would have liked to have done a little bit better but I can start from here and build on this."

Djokovic is set to play Frances Tiafoe at Hurlingham on Thursday, with Britain's Cameron Norrie facing French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.